The three Calvert County commissioners attending Tuesday’s meeting convened as the Calvert Board of Health for the purpose of receiving an update.
Calvert Health Officer Dr. Laurence Polsky, along with family physician Dr. Michelle Folsom, presented the lengthy overview of current medical statistics and strategies. As it usually is, the health officer’s report began with an update on the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Using a few charts to make a point, Polsky told the board, “Vaccinations make a tremendous difference in the outcomes of COVID.”
Polsky said Americans who were vaccinated and boosted had much lower risks of severe illness and hospitalizations “during every wave of COVID variant.”
He added “new and improved COVID vaccines,” such as the bivalent vaccine, are considered more protective against multiple variants.
“Five independent teams of U.S. epidemiology experts calculated that boosting people with the bivalent vaccine in September will likely prevent 137,000 additional U.S. hospitalizations and prevent almost 10,000 additional deaths than waiting to vaccinate in November,” Polsky stated.
Additionally, Polsky said, employers “should be incentivizing” employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu since nationwide it could save billions of dollars in lost productivity.
The health officer gave Calvert’s health care community credit for its intense outreach efforts in vaccinating residents, including the homebound.
“As a result, Calvert continues to have the lowest [COVID-19] hospitalization rate of any county in the state,” Polsky said.
He added updating vaccinations was important since, “We are all susceptible, potentially, to long-COVID.” He elaborated that the symptoms of long-COVID — fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog and coughing — can occur in all age groups.
Folsom spoke about a three-year, grant-funded project the local health department has launched called “Highway to Health.” The initiative will include health care providers going into communities by van to augment medical services.
The grant funding the initiative totals $480,000 and Folsom said that because of that, “We have been able to onboard more health professionals to the health department to support the project.”
Folsom also discussed the department’s effort to identify individuals with pre-diabetes, which if dealt with proactively could prevent someone from developing permanent diabetes.
Applying countywide statistics, Folsom said there were approximately 27,000 individuals 18 and older who have pre-diabetes, adding that many don’t know they have it since they haven’t been tested. She added that about 8.4% of the county’s population has been diagnosed with diabetes.
Other local health information revealed during Tuesday’s session included: there are over 8,000 active tobacco smokers in Calvert; vaping among Calvert’s youth is at an all-time high; over 480 cases of possible rabies have been investigated in Calvert this year; and the raccoon, not the bat, is the animal most likely to carry rabies in the county.
Both Polsky and Folsom fielded questions on influenza season. Folsom stated the season started early this year and health department school flu clinics have provided approximately 1,100 vaccinations. There are some 15,000 students in the Calvert public school system.
“Nationally, there have already been some high schools shut down because they had over 50% of their students out,” said Polsky.
Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway (R) noted marijuana is likely to become legal in Maryland due to a referendum question on the election ballot. He asked if those who are already hooked on smoking marijuana could also obtain help from the cessation clinics that help tobacco smokers kick the habit.
Polsky said that the department’s behavioral health programs have been aiding marijuana smokers since it is currently considered a substance abuse problem. He added that due to federal constraints, research into the long-term health impacts of marijuana smoking “has been hampered.”
“It’s safe to say it’s not safe,” Gadway stated.
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) asked if there will be any research done to determine why Calvert has such a high rate of breast cancer. Folsom noted that CalvertHealth Medical Center has now partnered with Duke Health, and that could mean some studies locally that might finally determine what is causing the high rate.
Hance agreed the alliance between the local hospital and Duke University’s medical arm is a very significant partnership that will benefit the community.
For more information on local health department initiatives and services, go to calverthealth.org.