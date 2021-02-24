After two meetings with finance and budget officials, the Calvert County commissioners held a code-mandated public hearing on deferred requests for additional staff. There will now be a waiting period before the record is officially closed March 5 with a subsequent vote on March 9.
No public comment was offered during Tuesday’s hearing.
“While the fiscal year 2021 budget was being prepared [last spring], the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 was immense,” Tim Hayden, finance and budget director, stated in a memo to the board. “A plan was developed to review these items mid-fiscal year.”
New positions listed in the proposed budget adjustment include a cyber security manager, a cyber security analyst, nine deputy sheriffs, eight emergency medical technicians, eight paramedics, a park manager and two park maintenance specialists.
“The annual total costs shown are $4.35 million,” Hayden stated. “This amount includes salaries, benefits, overtime and required equipment.”
The fiscal impact to the current fiscal year budget — starting in March and ending in June — is over $1.9 million.
“People can submit written comments to 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678 to the direction of the department of finance and budget,” county attorney John Norris said.
The commissioners also conducted a public hearing on a request from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office to make a budget adjustment for a state grant totaling $175,193. In a memo to the board, Assistant Sheriff Lt. Col. Dave McDowell said the funds are appropriated from the Maryland governor’s office and offered by the Maryland Center for School Safety.
McDowell stated that last October the sheriff’s office applied for a school resource officer/adequate coverage grant.
“The purpose of the fund is to provide grants to local school systems and law enforcement agencies to enhance school safety,” McDowell stated, adding that the sheriff’s office and Calvert school board have developed a plan for adequate coverage by school resource officers.
“The funds are absolutely beneficial to our mission in the schools,” McDowell told the board. His memo listed school resource officers’ additional work detail of traffic direction and security for such after-school activities as dances and sporting events.
Before the commissioners voted unanimously to OK the proposed budget adjustment, Commissioner Mike Hart (R) lamented the negative impact COVID-19 has had on after-school events.
“It seems so long ago that kids went to dances and football games,” said Hart. “I feel so bad for kids missing proms and sports.”
