Funds that will benefit businesses severely impacted by COVID-19 and renters who could be facing eviction have been secured from state entities following two public hearings held Tuesday by the Calvert County commissioners.
Money from the Maryland Economic Development Assistance Fund and the Governor’s COVID-19 RELIEF Fund, totaling $1.82 million, is coming to Calvert as part of grant agreements.
According to a memo from Kelly Robertson-Slagle, economic development director, the grants will be used “to aid food service establishments, local accommodations [hotels] and business doing online sales within the county that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Maryland Department of Commerce approved the grant agreements.”
A summary of the allocated money shows $1.3 million is to be used for restaurant relief, $448,545 for hotels and $7,703 for online sales businesses.
No public comment was offered and the board unanimously adopted the budget adjustment.
In early April county government applied for a grant in order to receive funds from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The $1.8 million from DHCD via funding received from U.S. Treasury, would provide “emergency rental assistance to eligible households,” Jacqueline Culver, community resources specialist, stated in a memo to the commissioners.
The county is not required to match the funds.
According to the budget adjustment summary, $1.4 million is for “direct rental assistance.” The distributed money will assist “persons living in rental housing who are at risk of eviction or utility shutoff.”
The agreement between the county and DHCD indicates that at least 50% of the grant must be expended by July of this year, 75% by September and the grant period will end Sept. 30, 2022.
While the grant does provide $309,000 for administrative components, Culver’s memo states states the county “provides in-kind administrative support for this project.
Culver thanked staff from finance and budget and the county attorney’s office in assisting with the application.
“We had about one week to pull this all together,” Culver said.
No public comment was offered during the hearing and the board unanimously adopted the resolution.
