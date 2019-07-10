In the summertime, when the weather is hot, you can stretch right out and pick up some trash.
OK, so it’s not the opening lines to Mungo Jerry’s seasonal classic “In the Summertime,” but with the recent spate of hot and humid weather, and with thoughts turning to the water to cool off, the Coastal Conservation Association Maryland is hosting its inaugural statewide cleanup.
The week-long event started Sunday and runs through Saturday, July 13. While the Patuxent River Chapter of the CCA Maryland will host a clean up on Saturday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Solomons Public Boat Ramp, located at 14195 Solomons Island Road, individuals that would like to help clean up the bay can log on to the free app called iAngler Tournament and log their trash pickup from anywhere in the state.
“We are using the app iAngler Tournament,” Maggie Hughes, assistant director of Coastal Conservation Association Maryland said. “It is something that we have been using for the past couple of years with our fishing tournaments for catch and release. You would take a picture of the fish, and then submit it through the application. It is a similar idea with the trash. We are able to use the app to log what trash you’ve cleaned up. It helps us get an idea of what trash is out there and where the pollution problems are. Everybody that uses the app will be entered to win some prizes from coolers to sunglasses.”
CCA Maryland will conclude the week with a picnic 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Annapolis Maritime Museum’s Ellen O. Moyer Nature Park at Back Creek.
“We are going to have a picnic with hamburgers, hot dogs, give out some prizes and share some information about the coastal conservation association,” Hughes said.
For more information about Chesapeake Clean Up Week, go to www.ianglertournament.com/cca-marylands-chesapeake-clean-week.
Women 2 Women to hold July meeting
The Women to Women July meeting will feature the following panelists to discuss the Pathways and Pitfalls to Success.
Panel members include Mark Davis, managing member of Davis, Upton, & Palumbo LLC; Ellen Flowers-Fields, regional director for the Small Business Development Center and acting vice president for continuing education and workforce development at the College of Southern Maryland; Saquane Johnson, president of S.J. Johnson Inc.; and Theresa Johnson, associate vice president of corporate communication and philanthropy for CalvertHealth.
The cost is $10, free for members.
Bring a lunch or purchase one for $13. This month’s choices are from Calvert crabs and seafood.
For more information, call the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce at 410-535-2577.
Singer Eldredge to hit CMM stage
Brett Eldredge will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the Calvert Marine Museum.
Doors open at 5 p.m., and the special guest is Cassadee Pope. No large bags, coolers, lawn chairs or umbrellas will be allowed.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Tickets are $36-$69.
For more information, call 1-800-787-9454, or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
SMCN to hold open house
Southern Maryland Community Network will hold an open house and dedication ceremony 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30 at 10 a.m. at the Porter House at 55 Armory Road in Prince Frederick.
Guests will be served fresh coffee, cut fruit, muffins, pastries, juice, and water. RSVP to Wilfreda Long by July 15.
For more information call 410-535-4787, ext. 404, or email wlong@smcni.org.
SLVFD to hold junior fire camp
St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department will hold a junior fire camp 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 4-9, at 200 Calvert Beach Drive in St. Leonard.
There will be lessons in water safety, first aid, CPR, rescue practices, and firefighting.
Volunteers are also needed.
The camp is open to grades 6 to 8.
For more information, email Kinsey Weems at lkweems@comcast.net, or go to www.slvfd.org.
Lions Club to hold blood drive
Calvert County Lions Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center.
For more information, call Jim at 410-610-9939.
County offering safety session
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management will host a free You are the Help Until Help Arrives training session 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Breach Road in Prince Frederick.
For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, email oem@calvercountymd.gov, or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/training.