It came as a shock to some Calvert residents late last week in the waning days of 2022.
According to county government, some residential and commercial water and sewer customers received letters from the public works department’s water and sewerage division that the results of a two-year audit warrant higher bills.
In a missive to Southern Maryland News from the communications and media relations department, “Those receiving letters were found consuming a high capacity of water, sewer or both than what was originally assigned.”
In a letter to the county commissioners and the public works department, a local resident who identified herself as Michelle Gutierrez, indicated that while she understands why a water usage rate increase might occur, the invoice for a one-time capital connection fee of $8,400, “is an unreasonable hardship to place on a household. The county will not be coming out to my property to do any work or make any kind of physical changes to the water connection. What exactly are we paying for?”
In the county government’s letter of explanation, it was stated that Calvert is permitted by the state “to draw a specific amount of water from aquifers and furthermore permitted by the state to release a specified amount of treated effluent back into the environment. These specified amounts are measured in equivalent dwelling units. One EDU equates to 18,000 gallons of water per calendar quarter or approximately 200 gallons per day."
The letter continued, "Capital connection fees have two components — initial capital connection fees and quarterly fixed costs. These cost assessments are the mechanism used to recapitalize and support the infrastructure long term.”
On the county government website, the $8,400 capital connection fee is explained. It notes in September 2016 a resolution was adopted by the county commissioners authorizing an annual EDU audit. The most recent audit of county-managed infrastructure water usage over eight calendar quarters — from April 2020 to March 2022 — was recently completed.
The explanation given is that “connection fees are charged for capacity allocation,” rather than the hook-up to the system.
In her letter to county officials, Gutierrez noted that a memo to the commission from public works states, “Capital connections are one-time fees used to pay for capital costs of new and additional water and sewer system capacity that is not paid with general obligation bonds or utility fees.” She cited other areas of county policy that state the connection fee is one-time only.
“Why would existing homes be reassessed and homeowners have to pay retroactively for fees that are supposed to be determined at the time a home is being added to the current water system?” Gutierrez asked. “The only explanation that makes sense from the county’s standpoint is that the county is looking for money to fund future water infrastructure projects, which is completely unfair to the homeowners. We agreed to pay the fees to have our homes built and those fees are determined and included in all of the charges calculated at settlement, and included in our mortgage amount. If the county is agreeing to projects the county can’t afford to support, that is a problem for the county to solve, not the homeowners.”
In an email to Southern Maryland News, county government spokeswoman Sarah Ehman said personnel from the water and sewerage division are “available to answer questions about the EDU audit and billing.”