Facing a 30% increase in construction costs, Calvert public works officials presented the county commissioners with a streamlined version of one of the biggest local government capital projects in the jurisdiction’s history.
“Our ideas got bigger than our budget,” Kerry Dull, public works director, conceded during a project update during the commissioners’ Feb. 15 meeting.
A memo John Cosgrove Jr., the department’s deputy director, noted the original plan was to provide about $37.5 million to replace the now demolished County Services Plaza and move staff out of the county courthouse and from leased buildings in the Main Street Prince Frederick area into a new, 116,000-square-foot multi-story building. The price tag for constructing that building is estimated at $61 million.
“Consolidating staff from leased buildings into a new building would eliminate over $43,000 in monthly bills and lease payments — over $500,000 annually,” Cosgrove stated in his memo.
To balance the project budget, public works officials removed plans for a communication/conference center, offices for parks and recreation and community resources as well as adjusted the building’s exterior lobby and work stations.
With the changes, the building’s cost is now estimated at $49.5 million. Dull said staff has identified existing bonding authority to cover the additional $12 million for the project.
Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey (R) chafed at the significant changes in plans. He referenced a plan the previous board of commissioners approved that would have located the new administration at Armory Square and left County Services Plaza standing.
“Now we’re building a building that I thought was going to be $35 million for $15 million more, so my whole reasoning originally to agree to vote on this was we weren’t moving it over to the other site,” McConkey said. “My 20% would be to wait until the building materials … come back to reality.”
Of the new estimated cost, Cosgrove stated, “I don’t see this coming down.”
"Staff is working out closets,” said Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) in reference to the relocation of local government employees who were relocated last year as County Services Plaza was readied for demolition. “We can’t wait.”
Hance did predict that in the years to come the number of county government employees who are teleworking would expand.
Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway (R) asked if a future extension to the building would be possible.
While not ruling it out, Cosgrove stated that type of expansion would be problematic since, “it starts hindering the circulation around the building” and would negatively impact parking.
“The price is not going to go down,” said Mark Willis, county administrator, in reference to both the cost of construction and leasing office space. “This is about as close as we’re going to get.”
Willis added that another reason not to further delay the plan was the vision that the new administration building will play a significant role in the revitalization of Prince Frederick’s Main Street.
The board voted 3-to-1 to accept public works’ recommendation, with Commissioner Mike Hart (R) absent and McConkey voting opposed.
“I wish it was bigger,” said Gadway, before voting in favor of the recommendation.