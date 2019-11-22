During its brief November meeting, the North Beach Town Council heard reports from the director of public works and town engineer about efforts to contain the municipality’s ongoing flooding issues.
Don Bowen of public works noted an unusual occurrence in early October.
“The town experienced two cases where tidal flooding caused problems in the areas that flood during these types of events,” Bowen stated in his monthly report. “Tides were recorded at just over 4.0 [feet] on a three-day period from Oct. 11 to 13. This is the highest recorded tide since [Hurricane/Tropical Storm] Isabel. The town also experienced one case where 5th Street and Bay Avenue flooded from heavy rain for a short period of time.”
Several other regional communities, including Solomons, experienced the tidal flooding, which uncharacteristically occurred while the sun was shining. The National Weather Service indicated the tidal flooding was the result of a convergence of low pressure, a cold front and a subtropical low that began moving northward on Oct. 7.
“After the front crossed the area during the morning hours of Oct. 8 winds switched to the north-northeast with sustained winds of 25 knots over the waters,” the National Weather Service stated in a summary. “While winds diminished slightly by Oct. 9 and 10, they still remained around 20 knots (sustained) over the waters. These persistent winds, along with high waves/seas, allowed water levels to slowly rise throughout the bay, ocean, and tidal rivers from Oct. 8 to 11. Widespread minor tidal flooding was observed by late on the 10th before water levels reached moderate flood thresholds in most areas on the bay (with minor flooding on the ocean) by the afternoon of the 11th. Winds rapidly diminished by the evening of the 11th, but tidal anomalies continued to increase over the upper Chesapeake Bay by the morning of the 12th. This caused water levels to exceed major flood thresholds from the VA Northern Neck to Dorchester County, MD, during both high tide cycles on Oct. 12. Widespread moderate flooding was observed across the middle/lower Chesapeake Bay, York River and upper James River. Water levels peaked just below moderate flood thresholds across the Lower James River, southern shore of the Chesapeake Bay, and the Atlantic coast. Water levels receded from Oct. 13 and 14.”
Both Bowen and town engineer Paul Woodburn noted that citizen volunteers are trying to tackle the town’s flooding issues.
“The mayor has formed a flood resilience task force to look into short and long-term drainage and flooding issues within the town,” Woodburn stated in his monthly report. “The committee will continue to update the council as information is available.”
Woodburn also reported the town is seeking capital funding through the Maryland Water Quality Financing Administration to upgrade the town’s stormwater pump station. All of North Beach’s stormwater pump stations “are being reviewed to determine if improvements or efficiencies can be added,” Woodburn stated. “We prepared a preliminary design to improve the stormwater pump downtimes at the 5th Street and Bay Avenue pump station and prepared a concept plan for the state on 9th Street and Atlantic Station. This may be used as a future project for consideration by the town. We are looking to move this project to design and bid over the coming weeks.”
In response to a town resident who expressed frustration over the Oct. flood in his backyard “during a non-rain event,” Bowen said the town is also looking into adding pumps in the area of 7th Street.
Development ordinance approved The council members present at the November meeting voted unanimously to approve the Development Rights and Responsibilities Ordinance, which amends to town code.
Rick Crump, town code enforcement officer, said the ordinance will allow for negotiations and protect both parties.
