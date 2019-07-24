Retired television and radio meteorologist Doug Hill addressed the mayor and town council of Chesapeake Beach on Thursday evening, seeking financial support for End Hunger in Calvert County Inc.
Hill, who lives in Chesapeake Beach, gave meeting attendees a virtual tour of the proposed 21,000-square-foot, multi-story warehouse, which would house a commercial-grade food storage and distribution center. The facility, which is expected to cost nearly $3 million to construct, would be located on the campus of Chesapeake Church in Huntingtown. The 9-acre parcel was donated to EHCC by the church. The project is to be built in phases, with the initial segment solving the organization’s ongoing need to lease warehouse space in Prince Frederick. The facility would include cold storage for fresh food that would be distributed to EHCC’s partner food pantries.
With the help of Calvert County government, EHCC has submitted a grant application to the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development for $800,000. As the project builds up, classroom space, offices and room for the organization’s culinary jobs training program will be added.
Hill said EHCC’s affiliated food pantries are addressing the issue of “rural hunger,” serving “working families” who simply don’t have the resources to buy adequate supplies of food once other bills have been paid. He said a large number of families using Calvert’s food pantries — about 10 percent — have a Chesapeake Beach mailing addresses. “I have neighbors who use the food pantry,” said Hill.
Noting how the town “comes together to help people in need,” such as in the aftermath of the devastating residential fire this past spring, Hill made three requests to town officials. He asked the town consider a “one-time gift” of between $25,000 to $30,000 for the warehouse project, help in connecting with local businesses who might be willing to support the plan financially and maybe make EHCC the town’s charity for the annual Taste of the Beaches event.
“The need is not going to go away,” said Hill, adding that with the new building, “we will be well suited to take care of the next 20 years.”
“I appreciate what you are doing,” said Mayor Pat “Irish” Mahoney, who told Hill the council’s September work session might be a good time to consider the funding request. Mahoney suggested the town’s economic development committee might aid Hill in developing business contacts.
“It looks like an amazing facility,” said Councilman Greg Morris. “It seems like a lot of advanced thought was put into this.”
Town Council Vice President Valerie Beaudin noted that since she has been involved with EHCC for years, she would need to recuse herself from voting on any of the requests regarding the warehouse project.
Mahoney appointed to state Critical Area panel
During his mayor’s report, Mahoney announced he was recently appointed to the Critical Area Commission for the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays by Gov. Larry Hogan (R). The appointment, which must be confirmed by the Maryland Senate, is for a four-year term. “An appointment to the critical area commission is an honor and a great opportunity,” said Mahoney in a statement released June 19. “Our love for the bay, fishing, wildlife and plants is a huge reason why we all love living in Chesapeake Beach. Holding a seat on this prestigious commission ensures further protection of the resources we love today and for future generations.”
During the meeting, Mahoney thanked the council for their support of the town’s environmental issues. “I start in August,” he said. “It will be fun.”
Dredging update offered
In his monthly report, town engineer Paul Woodburn stated that Fishing Creek is in need of “a new dredge.” Woodburn cited a Maryland Department of Natural Resources channel depth survey conducted last summer that “shows that the Fishing Creek main channel has filled in again.” Town officials are hoping to be issued a Maryland Department of Environment dredge permit next month “for a September dredge.” Woodburn also noted the entity that would conduct the dredging, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, “has acknowledged the need for a future dredge and jetty repair and has placed $1.3 million in the FY19 budget cycle.”
During public comment, Owings resident Nate Pope, who is the CEO of the 4-year-old, Chesapeake Beach-based business Chesapeake Windsail Cruises, stated one of his company’s vessels ran aground in the creek’s channel this past spring. Saying the sailboat cruise business was important for the town’s tourism industry, Pope urged the town to take steps to get the dredging operation project underway as soon as possible. “If we get stuck in the middle of the creek, the town gets stuck in the middle of the creek,” said Pope.
Mahoney acknowledged that dredging was necessary, but told Pope “it’s not the town’s responsibility. It’s the state you should be talking to.”
