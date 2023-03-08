A March 23 deadline for the submission of a proposed budget for Calvert County Public Schools to take effect July 1 is looming. And on March 2, members of the school board met with the school system’s department heads, Chief Financial Officer Scott Johnson and Superintendent Andraé Townsel to ask questions about the proposed $271.37 million budget.
The proposed spending plan Townsel submitted to the board of education in January is $25 million more than the current fiscal year’s budget.
Townsel and Johnson met March 7 with the county commissioners to review the proposal.
“We’re asking the county for a significant amount of money over and above what we have asked for previously and I think there have been increases in most recent years,” said school board member Jana Post, who noted the state mandates attached to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future are posing a big challenge in the budget process. The education reform plan was created as a result of the Kirwan Commission’s recommendation to up performance levels of Maryland’s public schools and change education funding formulas.
In his presentation, Townsel cited the “actual Blueprint-related costs” along with the actual health insurance costs, September student enrollment and utility costs as being the biggest unknowns for the next fiscal year.
The current estimated cost to Calvert for the Blueprint is nearly $10 million.
To the commissioners, Townsel affirmed that inflation, increases in student transportation and pay boosts clamored for by the school system’s support staff also play a role in the large request. On the latter item, Townsel said he could not “put in writing” any pledge to provide support staff raises as he did with teachers.
Overall, the superintendent is asking for a $14.1 million increase for salaries in fiscal 2024. Over 60% of the school system’s budget is used to fund salaries and wages. The proposed budget calls for over 70 new positions funded through the operating budget and grants.
“It’s a very intense budget,” Commissioner Catherine Grasso (R) told Southern Maryland News Wednesday. “We’re going to have to study it. With no firm numbers for Kirwan it’s a little trickier. I’m a budget person anyway.”
Grasso also expressed hope that the school board would make modifications to the budget before it is officially forwarded to the county government for inclusion into its proposed fiscal 2024 proposal.
“We have to do our due diligence,” said Commissioner Mark Cox (R), adding that the final budget numbers will impact citizens, students and school system employees.
Cox added, “I do like the dialogue with the superintendent,” and he was “confident” that a workable budget could be determined.
When Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) asked Townsel when the state allocation for the next budget would be determined and how much it would be, the superintendent replied, “We’re optimistic.”
Hance advised Townsel not to get his hopes up for a significant state allocation for the Blueprint, since state officials believe Calvert is Maryland’s wealthiest county.
“They’re going to tell us to tax our citizens,” Hance said.
During the school board's work session, board member Dawn Balinski expressed dismay that Maryland officials apparently are reneging on an earlier pledge to increase its funding allocation to Calvert by $14 million.
She called the proposed $8.2 million in additional allocations “measly.”
“At the end of the day, the taxpayers foot this bill,” Hance told Townsel. “We’ll work through this process.”
The school board will continue to accept public comment on the budget through March 16.
The comments may be send by mail and email.
By U.S. mail, send comments to Calvert County Public Schools Board of Education c/o Karen Maxey, 1305 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.