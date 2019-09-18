For those looking for a unique luncheon option, the Calvert County Historical Society will offer a “History of Lower Marlboro Freedom Day” during the society’s brown bag lunch program noon Thursday, Sept. 19, at 70 Church St. in Prince Frederick.
The presentation, which is a precursor to Freedom Day Oct. 5 in Lower Marlboro, will commemorate the enslaved people — including 262 from Calvert County — who fled during the War of 1812 on British ships to Nova Scotia and Trinidad.
“I think it’s one of the most under told stories,” said Kirsti Uunila, an historic preservation planner with Calvert County Planning & Zoning who will give the presentation, “and it’s a huge piece of American history that was enacted right here.”
In an attempt to throw a chink into the country’s armor, British troops offered freedom to any enslaved man who agreed to relocate.
“They did it as a means of disrupting the American economy by taking away the labor and in turn stripping labor from their enemy,” Uunila said. “What they did was offer freedom to any enslaved person that would come with them.”
At first the offer was made only to males, though soon enough the British had to change that stipulation.
“Some men came to the ships and said, ‘Yeah, this is great and I want to be free, but I can’t leave my wife and children,” Uunila said. “The British were not stupid. They said, ‘Well, bring them along,’ so a lot of people fled.”
According to Uunila, in 1810 — she said records were unavailable for 1812 — there were 3,937 enslaved individuals and 383 free individuals in Calvert County.
“Proportionally more left from Calvert County than from any other county in the state,” she said, “and I think that’s because of water access.”
The slaves, which totaled a couple thousand at least, were then brought to Nova Scotia, which lies on the Eastern tip of Canada, and Trinidad.
“You can imagine a family that had spent a few generations as enslaved people growing tobacco in Southern Maryland suddenly trying to farm in Trinidad or Nova Scotia,” Unila said. “You can imagine the type of conflicts and internal struggles going on with the people that were trying to decide to leave. They were leaving some type of certainty. It would have been a staggering change.”
The Brown Bag Lunch Program meets at noon every third Thursday of the month. For more information, call 410-535-2452, or go to www.Calverthistory.org.
CCMA to hold wealth workshop
The Calvert County Minority Alliance will hold a workshop titled Wealth Creation Tips and Strategies for Businesses and Individuals 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Calvert Library Prince Frederick at 850 Costley Way in Prince Frederick.
Participants will learn strategies to build wealth, financial planning options, strategies to exit their business, and options for retirement. Speakers include Donald Anderson of Taylor and Anderson, and Edsel M. Brown Jr. of the Edsel M. Brown Jr. Group.
The CCMBA program runs through June 30, 2020. Activities will focus on marketing and developing its members and providing opportunities for the overall Southern Maryland business community.
For more information, email info@ccmba.org, or go to www.ccmba.org.
NARFE to hold monthly meeting
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Calvert County Chapter 1466, will meet 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Fairview Library, 8120 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk. There will be a presentation of county transportation plans followed by a short business session. An optional lunch will be held 11:15 a.m. at Chesapeake Grill at 8120 Southern Maryland Boulevard in Dunkirk. Active and retired federal employees, current and prospective members, and guests welcome. For more information, call Roger Cronshey 410-535-4576, for information about becoming a member contact 410-326-9024 or NARFE1466@gmail.com.
Breezy Point beach cleanup is planned
The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation will host a community cleanup day to protect the Chesapeake Bay 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Breezy Point Beach & Campground at 5300 Breezy Point Road in Chesapeake Beach.
“Breezy Point Beach & Campground is a loved vacation spot in Calvert County and we strive to ensure that it is clean and safe for all of us,” Parks & Recreation director Shannon Nazzal said. “We are excited to engage the local community with a common goal of protecting the Chesapeake Bay and keeping our county beautiful.”
The event is being held in support of International Coastal Cleanup Day started by the nonprofit environmental advocacy group Ocean Conservancy. Registration is encouraged. Call 410-535-0259.
Vendors needed for annual PRAD event
Vendors have until Friday, Sept. 20 to submit an application for Calvert Marine Museum’s Patuxent River Appreciation Day, which will celebrate its 42nd year on Oct. 12.
Booths in the arts and crafts show are available for $50. Priority will be given to returning vendors. Applicants must submit three photos of current work and will be evaluated by a committee. For more information, contact Melissa McCormick at 410-326-2042, ext. 41 or Melissa.McCormick@calvertcountymd.gov, or for an application go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Running Creek looking for pourers
Running Creek Winery is looking for volunteers to help pour wine at the Carroll County Farm Museum 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at 500 S. Center St. in Westminster. Pourers receive special admission and a treat from Running Hare. For more information, email Kim Owens at kim@runningharevineyard.com.
County holds ALICE safety session
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management will host a free training session titled ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
The session is aimed at better preparing citizens of all ages for emergencies and focus on responding to an active shooter situation, performing CPR, and assisting injured persons. For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, email oem@calvercountymd.gov, or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/training.
LWV to hold voter registration
The League of Women Voters of Calvert County and its outreach partners will hold voter registration 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, and Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the College of Southern Maryland’s Prince Frederick campus. For more information, go to www.lwvcalvert.org/.
Library holds national issues forum
Calvert LibraryPrince Frederick will hold a National Issues Forum titled A House Divided 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Every American is affected by the divisions and outrage that prevent us from making progress on urgent problems. This discussion is designed to help people deliberate together about how we should approach the issue. What should we do to get the political system we want? What should we do to revive our ability to work together on the most urgent problems? What are we willing to give up in order to do so? For more information, call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Hospice to hold volunteer training
Calvert Hospice will hold its next volunteer training 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16; 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17; and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Volunteers are needed to visit with patients and give family members a break, help in the office, work at the shoppe, facilitate support groups and more. Participants must attend all three sessions.
Deadline to register is Wednesday, Sept. 25. For more information, contact Amanda Peterson at 410-535-0892, ext. 4003, or apeterson@calverthospice.org. To download an application, go to https://calverthospice.org/volunteer.
Walk to help end Alzheimer’s
Asbury Solomons will hold a free walk to end Alzheimer’s 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at 11100 Asbury Circle in Solomons.
Learn about the disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment, and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association and join in a ceremony to honor those affected in the world’s largest event for the disease.
Participants can sign up as a team captain, join a team or walk as individuals, and are encouraged to help raise funds.
For more information, contact Molly Gascoigne at 703-766-9019, or mgascoigne@alz.org.
Library holds Maryland schools forum
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a forum titled Maryland’s Schools: A Blueprint for the Future 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Middleham Chapel, 10210 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby.
Speakers will be Brit Kirwan of the Kirwan Commission and former state superintendent of schools and founder of Strong Schools Maryland David Hornbeck. A question and answer period will follow.
The event is co-sponsored by the Big Conversation Partnership for Dismantling Racism in Southern Maryland.
For more information, call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Spirits & Steeds planned for Oct. 5
Freedom Hill Horse Rescue will hold its second Spirits & Steeds event 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at 7940 N. Flint Hill Road in Owings.
Greenspring Brewery, Gypsy Brewery, Cove Point Winery, and Dyer Distillery will be on hand. Live music, food, games, horseback rides, pumpkin painting, face painting, vendors, raffles and tours. Proceeds go to the care of the horses at the rescue.
Drink tickets are $25 and include a special glass and free pours, or admission is $10, free for ages 15 and younger.
For more information, email Beth at bethm.freedom.hill@gmail.com, or go to spiritsandsteeds2019.eventbrite.com.