The U.S. Postal Service has announced its holiday shipping deadlines for delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses:
• Nov. 6 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP codes) ground service.
• Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP code 093 only) priority mail and first-class mail.
• Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP codes) priority mail and first-class mail services.
• Dec. 14 — regular ground service.
• Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP code 093) priority mail express service.
• Dec. 20 — first-class mail service (including greeting cards).
• Dec. 20 — first-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces).
• Dec. 21 — priority mail service.
• Dec. 23 — priority mail express service.
The post office’s busiest time starts two weeks before Christmas. Beginning the week of Dec. 9, customer traffic is expected to increase, with the week of Dec. 16 to 22 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week.
There have been some changes this year. For safety reasons, as of Oct. 1, stamped packages can no longer be dropped off — which means using individual stamps as postage — that are more than half an inch thick or weigh more than 10 ounces into blue collection boxes, building mail chutes or post office mail slots. Instead, package must be handled at a retail counter or self-service kiosk. If a restricted package is found in a collection box, mail chute or lobby mail slot it will be returned to sender.
Additional news and information, including all domestic, international and military mailing and shipping deadlines, can be found at usps.com/holidaynews.