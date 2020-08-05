The Bowen family marked the waning days of their long-time ownership of the eponymous grocery store in Huntingtown in the business parking lot. With the aid of members of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department, the store’s famous cow was removed from the roof.
While the Bowen’s have sold the store to John M. Gott Jr., the cow, which was considered a local landmark, was not part of the deal. Store manager Dale Bowen told Southern Maryland News that his parents, Gracie and Gordon Bowen will keep the beloved bovine at their home.
The Gott Company is expected to assume ownership of the store in early August.