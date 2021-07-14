It has all the comforts of home and the latest technology to protect anyone’s home in peril.
On Tuesday, Calvert officials joined with members of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department to formally celebrate Company 2’s new firehouse. The nearly-30,000-square-foot, two-story structure was completed earlier this spring.
In early May, company members left their tight, temporary headquarters on Armory Road and returned to the location on the corner of Route 2/4 and Old Field Lane — the exact spot of the previous fire house — to began occupying the new building.
Noting the components of training, technology and domestic tranquility — the new house has over a dozen bunk rooms, two modern kitchens, and bath and laundry facilities — Jackie Vaughan, the county’s public safety director, declared the new building is “designed to help their well-being.”
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) recalled 1972, when he first volunteered with the Prince Frederick company, which at the time had sparse apparatus and fewer calls.
“Things have changed,” Hance affirmed.
The $11 million rebuild of the fire company’s building began in 2004, when the volunteers began the push to get a larger, more modern headquarters built.
“We realized we would need more space,” said Pat Hassler, the company’s current president.
Failure to obtain bank loans led the volunteers to lobby the county commissioners. Members comprised the design team and worked with Bignell, Watkins, Hasser Architects to develop the dream facility.
Demolition of the fire house that was built in the late 1950s and construction of the new building was awarded to S.E. Davis Construction LLC of La Plata.
“It’s a project to be proud of and be involved in,” Hassler said.
“It’s a gathering point for the community,” Joseph Della-Camera, the Prince Frederick department’s chief, declared. “Thank you to all the government officials.”
To the department’s members, Della-Camera said, “Thank you. Welcome home.”
A tour of the new headquarters revealed the aforementioned elements of home, plus a training room designed to get the newest volunteers acclimated to the dangers of smoke, a temperature-controlled locker room facility and a physical fitness room, replete with weights and a treadmill.
Longtime member Brian Ficke conducted a tour for the press and noted that a $20,000 grant that his employer, Exelon, gave to Company 2 provided funds for the overlay of the training and fitness rooms.
While the new house is state-of-the-art, it does have a few retro components, including the iconic firehouse sliding poles. Perhaps the most amazing connection to the historic days of firefighting back in the day is the building’s museum, which includes a number of collages featuring photos and news articles from the past.
Ficke also pointed out that a time capsule is entombed under the museum floor.
The ceremony, which culminated with Hance and Della-Camera using an extrication cutter instead of scissors to cut a thin red metal pipe in lieu of a ribbon, included the presentation of citations and plaudits.
In addition to a citation from the governor’s office, Del. Rachel Jones (D-Calvert, Prince George’s) presented a proclamation from Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.). Also, Susan O’Brien of the state comptroller’s office summoned the assistance of former comptroller and county commissioner Bobby Swann, who was in the audience, in presenting a citation.
“Welcome to the chamber. You’re our new member,” said Kathy Maney, Calvert Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, as she presented Hassler with a framed certificate.
“The members of Company 2 are truly dedicated to serving our community and we are proud to provide them with this new facility,” Vaughan stated in a county government release. “The investments made in this new building will help our volunteer firefighters train effectively, work safely and to support their well-being for the next 60 years and beyond.”
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews