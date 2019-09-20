Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans, left, commissioner Kelly McConkey (R) and Commissioners President Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R) unveil a plaque Tuesday on the front steps of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday to mark the 100-year anniversary of the Calvert House. The former two-story building, which was the first hospital in the county and operated from 1919 to 1953, was built by Hutchins’ grandfather Clarence Hutchins, and great uncles Elliott Holdworth Hutchins, Amos Francis Hutchins and Isaac Newton King. Because they worked in Baltimore, Amos and Elliott would drive down to perform surgeries while Clarence, a dentist, would serve as anesthesiologist. It cost $18,000 to build and equip, had no air conditioning and charged patients $2 a day. Those who were unable to pay were treated for free. The building had no resident physicians and was staffed by seven nurses, w–ho each made $70 a month. Numerous dignitaries attended the event, including Hutchins’ great-aunt 99-year-old Annette Hutchins Wilfong of Solomons, who on Aug. 11, 1920 became the second person born at the hospital. Her cousin was the first.