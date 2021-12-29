Due to a significant increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, CalvertHealth Medical Center in Prince Frederick is implementing crisis protocols effective immediately, the hospital announced Wednesday.
A press release from the hospital reports that since Dec. 1, it has experienced a 567% increase in treating admitted COVID patients — from three patients at the start of the month to 20 today.
“This rise in COVID patients in addition to the number of other patients coming to the emergency room and others requiring hospitalization combined with current staff shortages required CalvertHealth to move to crisis protocols for the safety of our workforce and our patients,” hospital officials reported.
“We have enacted our emergency plan of action and shifted to crisis protocols after careful consideration,” stated Dean Teague, president and CEO of CalvertHealth Medical Center. “We will continue to work with local government, state officials and others to strategize next steps.”
Hospital officials reported during the recent COVID-19 spike they have delayed non-urgent surgeries, altered care deliver to extend staff into critical areas and expand its ICU capacity, limited visitors into the hospital and its practices, and worked with local and state officials to broaden COVID testing for the community.
“Our healthcare workers are working as hard as they possibly can to care for each and every member of our community,” Teague stated. “We are committed to doing our part, now we need the community’s support and assistance. We need to keep the emergency room available to those in our community requiring emergent care. Please do not come to the ER to be tested/treated for COVID unless you are experiencing trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or the inability to wake or stay awake,””
CalvertHealth joins many other hospitals across the state also transitioning to contingency or crisis standards of care protocols. These protocols are used in times of emergency when the demand for health care pushes the limit or exceeds the ability of the health system to provide it.