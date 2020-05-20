Hospital welcomes new vascular surgeon

Recently, CalvertHealth Medical Center announced the addition of board-certified specialist and vascular surgeon Dr. Joseph C. Wuamett to its vascular care center.
“He brings broad-based experience in diagnosing and treating a wide variety of vascular issues from varicose veins to aortic aneurysms as well as dialysis access and chronic wounds,” a CalvertHealth press release stated.
Wuamett comes to the Calvert facility from Cardiology Associates in Annapolis. He completed his general surgery training at St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital in New York City. His fellowship in vascular and endovascular surgery was done at Eastern Virginia Medical School.
“He will help meet an important need in our community and expand the expertise that our organization offers,” stated CalvertHealth President and CEO Dean Teague.
The CHMC press release stated that Wuamett “has a strong interest in the minimally invasive and open surgical treatment of peripheral vascular disease, carotid artery disease, abdominal aortic aneurysm, venous insufficiency/varicose veins and dialysis access. Additionally, he has extensive experience in wound care, particularly chronic, non-healing wounds of the lower extremity.”
Wuamett grew up in Florida, trained in Norfolk and currently resides in southern Anne Arundel County.
He became interested in vascular care surgery while doing his surgical training. He found he was greatly influenced by the experienced surgeons who were using innovative proceures in that area. “It was kind of exciting since the procedures were fairly new,” said Wuamett.
The surgeon said the medical profession has made “significant strides” in vascular care over the last 20 years.
“Seventy to 80% of the procedures are minimally invasive, so patients are going home the same day,” Wuamett explained.
At one time, most aneurysms were treated by open surgery, requiring a hospital stay of over one week to recover.
Now, many are discharged the same day as their procedure and go home to recover. As to how an individual can practice good vascular health and minimize the risk of needed vascular surgery, Wuamett said the most important measure to take is to “stop smoking. This includes electric cigarettes. The buildup of plaque, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes — we can treat these with diet and exercise. But smoking is the biggest risk.” When asked why he opted to join the staff at CHMC, Wuamett said, “the main reason is they recognized there was a need for a vascular surgeon in Calvert County. It’s a very unique opportunity for me to come in to Calvert Health.”
Twitter: @CalRecMARTY