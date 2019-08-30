Affordable health care is an issue that’s likely to be on the minds of many Maryland voters next year, House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) believes, as the state struggles to keep its health insurance exchange alive following the elimination of key federal funds.
“It was [a major issue] in 2018,” Hoyer told reporters at a press lunch held last week in Clinton. “I think it will be in 2020.”
Emergency legislation passed in the 2018 session of the Maryland General Assembly helped blunt the impact of an earlier decision by the White House to stop providing federal subsidies for a certain class of health insurance plans that were bought through state health insurance exchanges. Had the emergency legislation not passed, Maryland residents who could not afford to pay the full cost for their health insurance would have been forced to seek care in hospital emergency rooms and nonprofit health clinics instead of through primary care providers — which would have driven up the cost of care for other patients and increased wait times for emergency treatment. The spiraling costs would also likely have forced insurance providers CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield and Kaiser Permanente to withdraw from the exchange altogether.
But redirecting funds from other budget priorities to subsidize health insurance is not a permanent solution, and many are looking to Congress to find a way to restore the subsidies at the federal level.
Hoyer said that although the Trump Administration “has done everything in its power to undermine the stability and effectiveness of the Affordable Care Act,” which mandated the creation of state health insurance exchanges, he believes that the long-term solution is to address the Act’s shortcomings.
“Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi and I have both said that what we need to do is to fix the ACA so that it works as it was intended to work,” Hoyer said.
Hoyer said that he is in favor of the so-called “public option,” a federally run health insurance agency that would compete with private health insurers. Advocates argue that such an approach would provide coverage to people who have been rejected by private insurers or who cannot afford the high costs of private insurance. Hoyer pointed out that even people who do not obtain their health insurance through state exchanges pay more for their coverage because of the need to spread the costs of providing health care to uninsured people.
“The average person was paying $1,000 on their health care insurance which had nothing to do with their [own] health care,” Hoyer said. “It had to do with amortizing the cost of uncompensated care [for] people who didn’t have insurance.”
In Massachusetts, which passed a health care reform law in 2006 that later served as a model for the federal Affordable Care Act, subsidies have allowed all children and nearly all adults to be covered by health insurance, according to Hoyer.
“If the ACA were working properly, we think we could obtain those kinds of figures, which would make a healthier America,” Hoyer said.
During last week’s wide-ranging press lunch, Hoyer said that the appropriation bills that have been passed in the House include a 3.1% cost of living adjustment for federal employees, of which approximately 62,000 live in Hoyer’s district, which includes all of Southern Maryland as well as portions of Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties.
“It makes a huge difference on the economy of our region,” Hoyer said.
Ten of the 12 appropriations bills have passed in the House but have yet to be debated in the Senate.
Hoyer said that House and Senate Democrats hope to be able to avoid funding the government through the passage of continuing resolutions in lieu of a formal budget.
“I think we can get to agreement on most of the budget bills,” Hoyer said. “Shutting down the government is a harmful alternative.”
PAUL LAGASSE