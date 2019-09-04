More than 900 people, mostly women, filled the room of the University of Maryland Hotel in College Park in body, spirited cheers and supportive applause during the 17th annual Women’s Equality Day Luncheon hosted Aug. 22 by House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th).
The annual event’s purpose is to celebrate the accomplishments of women in leadership and recognize that the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution granted American women the right to vote, a right known as women’s suffrage, which was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920.
Among the other invited guest speakers were Rep. Anthony Brown (Md., 4th), Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D), Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy (D), Del. Kathleen Dumais (D-Montgomery), Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles) and University of Maryland Student Body President Ireland Lesley.
Serving as the emcee, Braveboy thanked Hoyer for graciously hosting the annual event and recognized some of the local female leadership represented on the Hill and across the nation.
“It’s wonderful to be in a room with purposeful, beautiful and powerful women. We are united as women, as humans and as Americans, because we see the value in each other,” Braveboy said. “We have made history all over this country. We elected the first Muslim woman to Congress. We elected for the first time, two Native American women to Congress. We elected black and Hispanic women to Congress who were the first in their respective districts. We elected Letitia James, a former Howard University law alumna, the first female attorney general of New York and we also saw fit to elect my very good friend, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, to run one of the largest and wealthiest jurisdictions in the country.
Braveboy continued, “And we recently witnessed the election of the first black and first female speaker of the House of Delegates, Adrienne Jones.”
“I welcome you to Prince George’s County, ‘the crown jewel of Maryland.’ In this past year, Congressman Hoyer has been a friend to women. You don’t assemble a room like this room unless you have been there for women,” Alsobrooks said before hundreds of well-wishers. “He’s done that with sacrifice and love and has represented us with dignity and has stood beside women, and I’m one of those women.
“When I ran for state’s attorney in 2009 and won, Congressman Hoyer was the first to call me and offer me his support,” she added.
“We are gathered here today, to celebrate a crucial milestone: the ratification of the of the 19th Amendment of the Constitution which gave women the right to vote 99 years ago,” Alsobrooks said. “As we celebrate that milestone, we also have the opportunity to celebrate the trailblazing that created our fight for equality. Like our speaker this morning, our very own congresswoman, Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), chair of the House’s Financial Services Committee,” she said.
“I had an opportunity to meet Congresswoman Waters as an intern in the Congressional Black Caucus in 1992, while working on the Hill, just a year after she had been elected. She was elected at the right time,” Alsobrooks said, referring to the Los Angeles riots. “That was the first moment I had the opportunity to watch Congresswoman Waters’ heart pour out across that television during a time of anger and frustration. The city had reached the boiling point. Congresswoman Waters made a statement then that sticks even today. She said our anger and frustration must not drive us to the streets. We must use our minds and our God-given talents, and our legacy, our perseverance and struggle. We must fight our battle in the courtroom and in the halls of power. We must organize and rally and protest and through it all we will celebrate living, not dying,”
Alsobrooks concluded with words from the late Toni Morrison, a celebrated American novelist.
“Women’s rights are not only an abstraction or cause; it is a personal affair. It is not only about us, it’s also about you and me,” Alsobrooks said. “So, what I say to you is I believe our fight for equality is personal.”
“Yes this the 17th annual Women’s Equality Day Luncheon we’ve had and yes to commemorate an act that falls into the category of, ‘It’s never too late to do the wrong thing, but it’s a damn shame that it took you so long,’ the ratification of the 19th Amendment,” Hoyer said. “I’m proud to serve as the majority leader of the House of Representatives. Last year, I said that 2018 was on target to become another year of the woman in the Congress of the United States. I’m so glad that it turned out to be true … your input, your role as leader is critically important for our country, our states, our counties and municipalities.”
“Women were enraged after the 2016 election, and we mobilized and fought degradation, misogyny, sexual harassment and everything that the Access Hollywood tape represented,” Waters said. “The 2017 Women’s March of 700,000 in D.C. and more around the nation sent that message to united women, of all ages, ethnicity and backgrounds. In my opinion, the Women’s March revitalized the women’s movement. … Women now are in powerful influential positions, instituting reform in government, corporate boards and everywhere decisions are being made.”
waters continued by saying that we’re using our power and reclaiming our time. I have the gavel now I know how to use it,” Waters said to thunderous applause. “All of you women in Congress, you have the gavel and you know how to use it.”