Calvert County’s first responder community has had much to mourn this summer, bidding farewells to some of its longtime veterans. On Aug. 29, one fire fighter who appeared destined to carry the torch going forward became a casualty himself, when Dylan Michael Smith, 27, died of brain cancer in Washington, D.C.
As Southern Maryland News reported this past February, Smith, a member of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department, was hoping to beat cancer by participating in an experimental medical venture aimed at developing vaccines for tumors. The doctor conducting the research is in Germany and the treatment was not covered by his health insurance.
Smith was initially diagnosed with cancer in November 2016.
Fire and rescue companies across the region had been raising funds to help pay for Smith’s treatment and travel expenses. There was also a GoFundMe page established that had raised over $40,000.
According to Smith’s obituary, posted by Rausch Funeral Home, of the money raised to aid in paying for treatment, the remaining funds will be donated to the Pediatric Brain Cancer Foundation.
“I’ve accomplished every goal in my life,” Smith told Southern Maryland News before the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department’s 2020 banquet earlier this year. “This is just another bump in the road.”
At the banquet, company officials announced the annual rookie of the year award had been renamed in Smith’s honor. “He knows that no matter what he’s going through, our family and the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department family will always be there for him and is 100% dedicated to him and his family to ensure his journey is not done alone,” said Mike Montgomery, the company’s safety officer in making the announcement of the renaming.
Smith joined the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department as a cadet at age 14. At age 15 he was presented the company’s rookie of the year award.
In March 2011, during his senior year at Huntingtown High School, Smith was part of a crew that responded to a chimney fire at a 10,000-square foot house located near the Patuxent River. High winds caused the blaze to spread rapidly, prompting a call for the firefighters to evacuate the structure. Smith ended up leaping out a second-story window. Nine firefighters sustained injuries fighting the blaze.
With respiratory burns, second-degree burns to his hands, neck and face, broken bones in his back and a torn rotator cuff, Smith was the most seriously injured in the incident.
After five days in the hospital, he was brought home by fire engine.
It was also a Huntingtown fire engine that brought Smith’s body back to Calvert County Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 1.
“His work and contributions to the fire service will never be forgotten,” former Huntingtown chief Mike Clark Jr. wrote. “He will live on in all those who he has made an impact on.”
On the Saturday of Labor Day weekend, Smith was laid to rest at Chesapeake Highlands Memorial Gardens. Burial was preceded by a funeral service at the Hall at Huntingtown at Company 6 and a 10-mile procession from Huntingtown to Port Republic. In addition to a police motorcycle escort, the procession included fire trucks from several regions of the state. Many residents living or traveling on Route 2/4 came out of their houses or got out of their vehicles to watch the caravan.
“We were awestruck by the presence of so many waiting to pay their respects,” said Huntingtown Chief Tim Clark in a posted statement. “The feeling of love and support gave us strength. A steady stream of residents lined the entire procession route. Residents saluted. Friends held their hands over their hearts. Children waved. All were emotional scenes and in loving memory of Lieutenant Dylan Smith.”
Smith, who worked as an elevator mechanic, is survived by his parents, Shari and Carroll, his sister, Hope, three of his grandparents and “the love of his life,” Brittney Colliflower.
“Dylan was a young man who meant a great deal to us and anyone who knew him,” Chief Tim Clark stated.
