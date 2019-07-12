Automotive detailer Josh Buckler of Shine Right Detailing in Huntingtown was recently selected for the second straight year to the 2019 Air Force One detailing team at Seattle’s Museum of Flight.
Buckler made the 55-member team from hundreds of detailers nationwide after he was picked by Renny Doyle of Detailing Success, who is the original detailer of Air Force One.
The weeklong detailing event, which is considered one of the largest in the country, runs through Sunday.
Members chosen for the Air Force One detailing team do so voluntarily as their patriotic duty to restore, maintain and protect the original presidential jet Air Force One and more than a dozen additional historic aircraft.
The aircraft re currently on exhibit in the museum’s new Airpark Pavilion.
In addition to Air Force One, the team will continue restoring a WWII B-29 Super Fortress Bomber.
It will also work on a recently acquired and badly deteriorating Vietnam-era B-52G Stratofortress Bomber.
The detailing team will also clean and maintain the first-ever Boeing Jumbo Jet 747, the Concorde Alpha Golf, along with the first 1960s and 1970s-era Boeing 727-022 commercial airliner.
All three aircraft have undergone restoration over the past five to 10 years.
Air Force One is the first presidential jet, and also known as a flying Oval Office. It has served four American presidents, including Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon. It has also entertained International dignitaries like Nikita Khrushchev and Henry Kissinger.
For more than a decade, the plane had sat on the open tarmac and been exposed to Seattle’s notorious climate.
According to a press release, Buckler — who splits his time between firefighting in Prince Georges County and detailing in and around Huntingtown — is one of the country’s best, and most experienced automotive detailers.