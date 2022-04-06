After an unsuccessful run for the Calvert County Board of Education in 2020, Huntingtown resident Camille Khaleesi is back to seek one of the two at-large seats on the panel in the 2022 election.
The 41-year-old lifelong county resident is currently the chief operations officer for a digital media firm in Washington, D.C.
“I am also an adjunct professor for University of Maryland Global Campus,” she told Southern Maryland News.
Khaleesi feels it is her “skill set” that would enhance the local school board.
“This skill set includes my experience as a special needs parent and advocate, and my professional experience in human resources and operations,” Khaleesi said.
She added that her candidacy in this year’s election “has been charged by the angst that I have seen come from certain members of the community who believe in things such as dismantling the anti-racism policy.”
If elected to the school board, Khaleesi said, “I plan to advocate for maintaining and further reducing class sizes, providing teachers with an appropriate amount of time for planning, revitalizing and developing a stronger recruiting strategy, making sure we focus on and support marginalized members of our student population inclusive of special needs and gifted/talented students, creating regular mechanisms for board-to-board communication as well as conversation with the public.”
Khaleesi stated she will also be a proponent for “providing the right amount of non-teacher staff so that teachers can focus on teaching.”
As far as fulfilling a fiduciary responsibility to taxpayers, Khaleesi pledged to make time “to prepare, research and review all information up for discussion as well as comments [and] questions provided by constituents in order to ask meaningful questions and make sound decisions.”
Of Calvert’s public school students, Khaleesi said, “I want to assure that they, as well as all students, have the opportunity to have an appropriate and engaging — yet challenging and stimulating — school experience, free from concerns of bullying, racism or any other adverse behaviors.”
The board of education race is nonpartisan. The primary will reduce the current field to four candidates for the general election. In addition to Khaleesi, Calvert’s current school board candidates for the two at-large seats are Scott Devine, Scott Fowler, Lisa Grenis, Christina Hall, Damien Villanova, Joseph Marchio, Tracy McGuire and Jana Post.