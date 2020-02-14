The Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department held its 47th annual awards banquet Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Hall in Huntingtown. Master of ceremonies for the event was Maryland Secretary of Veterans Affairs George W. Owings III, who is an honorary lifetime member of the company. Above, Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans (R - left) congratulates Matthew Speelman of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department for being the company’s top runner in 2019. Speelman ran on 1,955 calls last year, an average of over five calls per day. Below, Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department Chaplin Larry Patin, left, receives the Josh Fabricante Award from company president Jason Jones.