A bill that is drawing strong support in the Maryland General Assembly and criticism from many local officials got a boost from a former state lawmaker who is now a county commissioner.
During his report at Tuesday’s meeting, Calvert County Commissioner Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R) announced that legislation submitted by Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s), House Bill 655, has his support. The measure will change the way commissioners are voted into their seats in five counties, including all three Southern Maryland jurisdictions.
Commissioner candidates seeking to represent their home election district would only be voted on by fellow residents of that district. At-large candidates would still seek votes from the entire county.
Hutchins stated Crosby’s bill adheres to the principal of “one man, one vote.”
Additionally, Hutchins, who served several terms as a delegate when he resided in Charles County, declared Calvert has “the perfect setup.” With three commissioners representing their election districts and two chosen as at-large representatives, Calvert voters would be selecting “the majority” of board members.
Crosby’s bill has since been expanded to include boards of education. Again, Calvert voters would have the opportunity to select three members.
Crosby’s proposal has drawn opposition from the St. Mary’s County Commissioners and Charles County Commissioners’ President Reuben Collins (D).
“I think in this case Delegate Crosby was right,” said Hutchins.
“This bill doesn’t scare me,” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) opined. He added that Calvert County “should control the direction it goes.”
