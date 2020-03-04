A workshop held as part of the Prince Frederick Town Center master plan update resulted in numerous ideas Monday night.
Held at the College of Southern Maryland, the event saw the audience break up into four groups in an attempt to provide answers to questions about a vision of the town center, heritage and recreation opportunities, land use and transportation.
The 90-minute meeting — part of the first of three phases of the town center master plan update — also included an open house prior to the start of the workshop.
Among the many ideas offered were: a walkable skyway over Routes 2/4; adding “pocket” parks, utilizing Armory Square as a main gathering place, creating a town green with a gazebo that could be used for public performances, building an indoor sports facility and walking trail, building a visual and performing arts center, revisiting concepts of a town center from a “charrette” that was completed during the past decade and conducting a feasibility study to help determine who would pay to implement some of the ideas.
County planner Jenny Plummer-Welker and county staffers facilitated the workshop.
Plummer-Welker said the next workshop on the plan is schedule to be held in May.
She said that all of the ideas will be posted on the county planning department’s website within a week.
The Prince Frederick’s master plan was last updated in 1989.
