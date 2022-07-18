At the completion of his first board of education meeting since becoming Calvert’s superintendent of public schools, Andrae Townsel indicated his assimilation process is ongoing.
“I’m here to learn,” Townsel told Southern Maryland News.
The July 14 meeting included an update on the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future as mandated by the Kirwan Commission and the Maryland General Assembly. Townsel conceded he was still learning about the state's education reform initiative and its ramifications.
The new superintendent met members of the community in attendance after the meeting concluded. One of the greeters was former commissioner and school board member Wilson Parran, who urged Townsel to reach out to him for assistance.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, local resident Claire Hill used her time to greet Townsel and present him with flowers.
“I do have a very clear vision for Calvert County Public Schools,” Townsel stated during his first superintendent’s report. He stated his aim was “enhancing the student experience through the three A's — academics, athletics and the arts. Whatever we can do to enhance the student experience, also by listening to the CEA [Calvert Education Association, the teachers’ union]. As climate and culture goes, so goes curriculum and instruction. I do believe in the young people following the expectations of our code of conduct.”
“I can’t wait to see the new ideas and the new direction we might take,” board member Dawn Balinski told Townsel.
Another school board member, Inez Claggett, told Townsel, “I’m looking forward to your footprint and impact on Calvert County Public Schools.”
“In the past our students have had a great relationship with our superintendent and I look forward to continuing that,” said Maggie Rathgeb, the school board’s student member.
Even before Townsel’s predecessor, Daniel Curry, announced publicly his intention to retire on June 30, the school board had contracted the services of a search firm. Townsel, who has masters and doctoral degrees from Howard University and once resided in Prince George’s County, was serving as school superintendent in Benton Harbor, Mich.
Townsel is the first African American appointed public school superintendent in Calvert's history.
According to his contract, Townsel is to be paid an annual base salary of $215,000. The pact states that the school board “in its sole discretion,” may adjust Townsel’s salary “based on performance, budget and other factors determined by the board.”
Other contract stipulations are that Townsel is entitled to participate in the same health insurance plans as other administrative and supervisory employees with full cost paid by the board of education.
The school system will provide Townsel with an automobile or a “car allowance.” His contract also includes term life insurance, a cellphone stipend and an annual reimbursement of $16,000 a year for contributions he makes to his state retirement plan.
Townsel will be required to reside in Calvert County while he is superintendent.