Although funding a replacement of the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge is still needed, the reality of what is perceived to be a lack of funding has resulted in Calvert County officials moving that item down the list of requested projects.
During the county commissioners March 3 meeting, county planner Tamara Blake-Wallace detailed this year’s funding priorities.
The list includes improvements to Route 231 at the top, followed by the widening of Routes 2/4 in Prince Frederick from Industry Lane/Main Street on the south to Stoakley Road on the north, and restoration of funding for the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge.
Funding the bridge has typically been at the top of the county’s request letter that is sent each year to the Maryland Department of Transportation, Blake-Wallace said.
“I don’t think my great-grandkids will see [the replacement of the bridge],” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) said.
He added that one possibility — making the bridge a toll road — might not go over well in the community.
“I don’t want to see you guys spend a whole lot of time beating your head against the wall if you don’t think it’s going to make a dent,” Hart said.
Commissioner Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R) said he thought that moving the bridge down the list was valid.
“The ranking of these makes no difference to me,” he said. “It’s just: what is doable in the short term?”
Commissioner Earl “Buddy” Hance (R) said moving the bridge down the list “sends a message that it’s not as important as it was before.”
He added that the citizens may see widening Route 2/4 through Prince Frederick as more important than improvements to Route 231.
Design improvements to Route 231 will be requested because it is a major commuter and evacuation route.
Hutchins noted the area can be significantly impacted by hurricanes, citing Hazel in 1954 and Connie in 1955.
There are 45,000 vehicles traveling Route 2/4 through Prince Frederick daily, according to a county planning document.
That number is projected to increase to 57,500 by 2040.
In addition, more than 31,000 vehicles use the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge daily, with that number expected to increase to 38,275 by 2040.
Staff also mentioned the need for transit and dispatch software in the draft letter to state Transportation Secretary Gregory Slater, which the commissioners will soon be asked to sign.
Hutchins said the software is critical.
“We’ve asked for it for two years now, but it wasn’t aligned on our priority letter,” said Jennifer Moreland, county community resources director.
Counties submit letters to the state for budget deliberations over the summer. In September, MDOT publishes a draft Consolidated Transportation Program covering the next five fiscal years. In the fall, Slater and representatives from each of the MDOT’s transportation units will tour the state’s 23 counties and Baltimore city to present the proposed budget and discuss highlights of proposed projects.
