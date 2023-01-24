The Maryland State Police report Calvert County’s first two road fatalities of 2023 occurred hours apart — Monday evening and early Tuesday morning. And, another crash in Charles County last week left two dead after a driver ran a red light, according to police.
Sometime around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, troopers responded to Steeple Chase Drive in Prince Frederick for the report of a vehicle striking a building.
According to a press release, a Ford Explorer was traveling south from a commercial parking lot approaching the intersection of Steeple Chase Drive and Armory Road.
“The vehicle failed to come to a complete stop at the stop sign, accelerated into a slight left turn, struck a curb and light pole and entered a lower commercial parking lot,” the press release stated.
Emergency crews extricated the driver from the vehicle and transported him to CalvertHealth Medical Center. The motorist, identified as Larry Hilton Mackall, 63, of Prince Frederick, died at the hospital.
“The Calvert County building inspector responded to the scene to investigate the structure and it was deemed safe,” a state police press release stated.
Shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning, troopers were sent to Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick for a second crash within seven hours.
A preliminary investigation determined a 2007 Nissan Maxima traveling eastbound on Hallowing Point Road in the area of Heather Road “crossed over the right shoulder line and struck the face of a guardrail,” a press release stated. “The Nissan continued to travel off the road, overturned and struck a tree.”
Police said the driver, identified as Shamia Saree Robinson, 24, of Huntingtown, was pronounced dead at the scene.
An unidentified man, 25, was taken by ambulance to University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Both crashes remain under investigation.
Anyone who can aid investigating troopers by providing information on either of the crashes is asked to call Maryland State Police at 410-535-1400.
Early morning crash kills two in Waldorf
Maryland State Police are investigating an early morning crash that killed two people on Saturday, Jan. 21, according to a press release by the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack.
Taje Gabrielle Berg, 25, of Waldorf and Bekaye Diakite, 42, also of Waldorf, were killed just before 1 a.m. in the two-car collision on Route 301 near St. Patrick’s Drive.
Troopers were called to the area at around 12:53 a.m. on Jan. 21 and called in the agency’s crash team due to the seriousness of the collision.
A preliminary investigation showed that Berg, driving a 2020 Toyota Corolla, was traveling southbound on Route 301 when she failed to stop for a red traffic signal.
At the same time, Diakite, who was driving a 2019 Toyota Camry, was making a left from St. Patrick’s Drive to go north on Route 301 when he was struck by Berg on the driver’s side of his vehicle, according to the state police.
Berg was transported to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata where she was pronounced dead.
Diakite was flown to the University of Maryland Capital Region Hospital in Largo where he was also pronounced dead.
An investigation into the early morning wreck is ongoing.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sgt. J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police at 301-392-1231.