Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack

 MARYLAND STATE POLICE PHOTO

The Maryland State Police report Calvert County’s first two road fatalities of 2023 occurred hours apart — Monday evening and early Tuesday morning. And, another crash in Charles County last week left two dead after a driver ran a red light, according to police.

Sometime around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, troopers responded to Steeple Chase Drive in Prince Frederick for the report of a vehicle striking a building.


