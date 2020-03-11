Diane Fauver loves her job.
Fauver, an addictions counselor with the state Health Department and Calvert County Behavioral Health Division, has facilitated classes for jail inmates for 6½ years.
She taught Intensive Outpatient Program substance abuse classes three hours a day the first couple of years. But the program expanded in May 2016 into something more involving trauma, anger management and other focus areas.
“Getting trauma counseling and therapy is really important,” Fauver said. “We are consistent with what we do, and when they see that, their walls start to come down. We treat them with respect.”
One of the reasons for the program is the opioid epidemic. There were 1,859 opioid-related deaths in the state in 2016, according to a program information sheet.
The main drugs involved were heroin and fentanyl.
“We’re taking a holistic approach,” Fauver said of the 10-week course that includes separate classes for men and women in the jail annex.
The program focuses on what causes inmates to abuse drugs because “99.9%” of them are addicted, she said. “Substance abuse is not the problem, it’s a symptom,” she said. “We have to dig for a while to find out what the problem is. Oftentimes it stems from a childhood situation.”
Program participants are housed separately from the rest of the inmate population while in the program and are held to a higher standard for behavior and housing unit sanitation.
“As the weeks go by, you can see them thinking and getting an understanding about themselves,” she said, noting that the program is 63% effective (its non-recidivism rate).
“Generally speaking, they are excited in getting to know who they are,” Fauver said of participants. “They [have forgotten] who they are. Their faces light up, and they start connecting the dots. We’re hitting from so many different angles, so they will figure it out.”
“What we’re doing here is helping these individuals find a better way to live, and it’s giving them hope,” she said.
Fauver sometimes encounters IOP graduates in the community. They give her a hug and tell her how happy they are and say they never thought it was possible, she said.
Major T.D. Reese is one of those involved in the program. He facilitates a one-week personal responsibility class, Sgt. Joshua Underwood said.
“He has them write their obituary and what someone says in their eulogy. It’s a passionate week,” Underwood said. “You can hear [Reese] in the hallway.”
Underwood also is involved. He and Jay Haines facilitate a “Thinking for Change” course for three hours each week of the 10-week program.
But Underwood said Fauver is the “driving force” behind the program.
In addition to Fauver, there are 11 people involved in the program, including case managers and volunteers.
The Rev. Darryl Godlock of Calvert County Baptist Church of Prince Frederick serves as a mentor and chaplain for men, and women from Southern Calvert Baptist Church in Lusby mentor the women.
Women from Calvert County Library run a book club for participants, who are required to read several books during the 10-week program.
In the program’s first three classes, 17 out of 27 graduated.
There are seven men and four women currently enrolled.
A graduation ceremony is slated for March 17.
Graduates are referred for after-care substance abuse treatment for 26 weeks.
