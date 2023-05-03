The effort to hook up Calvert residents who have not been served by Comcast continues and some final milestones are up ahead. That was the message heard Tuesday during the county commissioners’ weekly meeting.

The buildout project’s first two phases of a three-phase plan have been completed with the use of state grant money and funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Originally, the funds needed for the project would have required charging potential customers directly for the hook-ups and using revenues from a customer fee fund.


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews