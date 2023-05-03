The effort to hook up Calvert residents who have not been served by Comcast continues and some final milestones are up ahead. That was the message heard Tuesday during the county commissioners’ weekly meeting.
The buildout project’s first two phases of a three-phase plan have been completed with the use of state grant money and funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Originally, the funds needed for the project would have required charging potential customers directly for the hook-ups and using revenues from a customer fee fund.
In all, an estimated $3.7 million was spent on the first two phases.
“How far away are we?” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) asked.
“The end of 2023,” said Ashley Staples-Reid, county government’s special projects program manager.
“I’m impressed,” Hart replied. “This was not an easy project.”
On Monday, county government announced a grant was awarded to Comcast through the state’s Connect Maryland Network Infrastructure Grant Program to expand broadband access to an additional 36 Calvert County homes and add nine miles of infrastructure. The grant for Calvert totals $942,223.
In a memo to the commissioners, Staples-Reid said the estimated buildout costs for the third and final phase of the Comcast buildout project currently total $6.23 million.
She noted in August 2021 the commissioners “temporarily removed the customer contribution requirement between the customer and Comcast to any residence in Calvert County beyond the 300-foot requirement, outlined by the 2018 Comcast franchise agreement.”
Chris Comer, Comcast’s government affairs specialist, commended Calvert’s leadership for getting ahead of other counties and “making the commitment. It’s a capital-intensive investment. It’s an economic development issue. It’s an education issue.”
Comer’s reference to education was acknowledgement that county officials realized during the COVID-19 pandemic that residential access to the Internet was beneficial to school children during the sheltering mandates of the coronavirus.
He also noted many job-holders were able to work from home due to having cyber access.
Regarding the ongoing third phase, Staples-Reid stated, “415 home have been identified as needing connection via social media outreach. The projected construction schedule for the 2023 calendar year has been established for 335 homes. Remaining homes are to be placed in the current schedule accordingly. Citizens can visit the website to confirm their status. Citizens who refuse connection will receive a note via letter indicating their financial responsibility if they chose connection at a later date.”
The proposed cutoff date for requesting connection is June 30.
“We’re trying to get people hooked up as quickly as we can,” said Commissioners’ President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R).
Hance noted, “We still have people who say ‘I don’t want it.’”