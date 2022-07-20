Calvert County’s effort to be first in the state with election results hit a snag late Tuesday night with the discovery that a thumb-drive containing the tallies for one precinct was locked in a building that was no longer accessible.
The building was Calvert High School.
Wednesday morning, Gail Hatfield, Calvert’s election administrator, confirmed the volunteer election judges had inadvertently left the thumb-drive behind, meaning the results were not delivered to the election board to be added to the tallies Tuesday night after polls closed.
“We are extremely short on election judges and short-staffed,” Hatfield told Southern Maryland News. “There’s always that human error.”
Anthony Navarro, executive director of administration for Calvert County Public Schools, was contacted by county government officials when were election officials were unable to re-enter Calvert High to retrieve the device.
Mark Willis, county administrator, told Southern Maryland News that he contacted Navarro to see if access could be gained, but was told it wouldn’t happen until early Wednesday.
Both Navarro and Hatfield confirmed that the election crew had indicated they had completed their work and were leaving the building later that morning.
“Our staff does not leave until the election judge says all tasks have been completed,” said Navarro.
Of Calvert’s 20 polling locations, 12 are school buildings.
“They didn’t pull the stick” off the device left behind at Calvert, Hatfield said.
Early Wednesday morning election officials were able to reenter the school and retrieve the thumb drive. The results from the final precinct were pending as this story was being filed.
More counting was planned for Thursday.
Hatfield said that as of Wednesday morning, approximately 4,600 mail-in ballots had been received. More could come in and will be included provided they have a July 19 or earlier postmark.
The breakdown for the mail-ins received are 2,946 Democrats, 1,518 Republicans and over 150 for "other." The counting of the mail-in ballots will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday.