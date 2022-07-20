Legislative races impacting Calvert County brought perhaps one surprise, by way of Prince George’s County.
Del. Rachel Jones (D-Calvert, Prince George’s) of Owings led opponent Jeffrie Long in Calvert’s District 27B Democratic primary Tuesday. However, in the Prince George’s segment of the district, Long, a Calvert native who now resides in Brandywine, put up big numbers and, combined, leads with 55% of the vote to Jones’ totals, which are just short of 40%.
There were still mail-in ballots to be counted at the time of that tally.
The winner of the Democratic primary has no Republican opposition for the general election.
“I want to see every vote counted,” said Long, a church pastor and legislative aide. “I believe I have the skills to serve two very unique counties.”
Jones was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) prior to the 2021 Maryland General Assembly session to fill the unexpired term of Michael A. Jackson, who had been appointed to succeed former Senate president Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., who resigned his District 27 Senate seat in December. Miller died of cancer less than one month later.
In seeking a full-term Jackson beat last-minute Democrat Rou Etienne handily, garnering over 88% of the vote in the District 27 Democratic Senate primary. Etienne had switched his party affiliation just prior to the filing deadline.
Jackson’s Republican opponent appears to be Calvert County resident Al Larsen, who led Kenneth Lee with 53% of the vote.
In District 27C, three-term incumbent Del. Mark N. Fisher (R-Calvert) easily defeated fellow Republican Kevin Merillat. Fisher tallied 78% of the vote.
Fisher had arguably spent more time prior to the election battling Maryland’s legislative district map than he did his primary opponent. The veteran lawmaker was one of several Republicans who took their case against what they termed a gerrymandered map favoring Democrats to the state court of appeals. Subsequently, the Democrats’ map prevailed.
“I’m really happy with the results and that the citizens have faith in me,” Fisher told Southern Maryland News. “I will continue fighting for the people in Annapolis.”
When asked, Fisher admitted he was not surprised with the results of the Republican gubernatorial primary, which saw fellow conservative Del. Dan Cox (R-Carroll, Frederick) win big over Kelly Schulz.
“Conservatives have been ignored for too long in Maryland and ignored by the Republican party,” Fisher said. The lawmaker stated Maryland has two Republican parties “the country club Republicans and the blue collar Republicans,” adding that he was a proud member of the latter party.
He called the upcoming election between Dan Cox and the Democrats’ apparent primary winner, Wes Moore, a fight between “conservatism and Marxism. We haven’t had that choice for many years — two diametrically opposed candidates.”
Cox, who has been endorsed for former President Donald Trump, literately launched his campaign in Fisher’s backyard at the start of the 2022 campaign, attending a fundraiser there last fall.
Long indicated he wasn’t prepared to declare Moore the party’s winner.
“I can’t speak on the governor’s race,” said Long. “We’ll have to wait and see. Patience is the name of the game.”
