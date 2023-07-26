Chesapeake Beach town officials announced that Chris Jakubiak will be stepping down from his role as the municipality’s planning and zoning administrator, a post he has held for the past 11 years.
Jakubiak, who is known statewide as a planning consultant, is leaving to accept a job with the city of Annapolis. Earlier this month, Gavin Buckley, Annapolis mayor, nominated Jakubiak for the position as the state capital city’s director of the department of planning and zoning at a salary of $184,940, according to a city government press release.
During the city council’s July 10 meeting, the panel unanimously approved Jakubiak’s appointment.
“I have a sense of the challenges that lie ahead and the great opportunities that staff presents to me as a team player,” Jakubiak told the city council.
In announcing Jakubiak’s nomination, Buckley stated, “Chris has not only a tremendous background and knowledge, he is supportive of residential and business interests, and is current on trends in urban planning.”
Jakubiak had served on Annapolis’ board of appeals and his firm, Towson-based Jakubiak and Associates, was retained by the city in drafting its 2040 comprehensive plan.
“Chris has guided the town through significant challenges as elected officials, appointed officials and citizens charted a new course for the town through zoning and land use changes,” Chesapeake Beach Mayor Patrick J. “Irish” Mahoney stated in a town press release.
“Chris will be missed greatly. However, his work and his mark on the town of Chesapeake Beach will last for many years to come,” Holly K. Wahl, Chesapeake Beach town administrator, added.
Town officials noted that Jakubiak most recently guided Chesapeake Beach’s citizens boards of planning and zoning, appeals and coastal resiliency steering committee through significant changes to its comprehensive plan.
Chesapeake Beach officials stated Jakubiak will continue to serve as the town’s planning and zoning administrator until the end of August.
Town officials have indicated a plan for filling the pending vacancy will be announced next week.
In addition to his planning and design work in Annapolis and Chesapeake Beach, Jakubiak, through his private practice, has also been involved in projects in other Maryland municipalities, including La Plata, Cambridge, Salisbury, Hyattsville and Thurmont.
In 2010, Jakubiak ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat for the state Senate in District 37, which covers Talbot County and portions of Caroline, Dorchester and Wicomico counties.