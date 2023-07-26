Chris Jakubiak

Chris Jakubiak

 TOWN OF CHESAPEAKE BEACH PHOTO

Chesapeake Beach town officials announced that Chris Jakubiak will be stepping down from his role as the municipality’s planning and zoning administrator, a post he has held for the past 11 years.

Jakubiak, who is known statewide as a planning consultant, is leaving to accept a job with the city of Annapolis. Earlier this month, Gavin Buckley, Annapolis mayor, nominated Jakubiak for the position as the state capital city’s director of the department of planning and zoning at a salary of $184,940, according to a city government press release.


  

