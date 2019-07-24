The JES Avanti Foundation recently made donations to the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science Chesapeake Biological Laboratory to support its field and laboratory work.
"We are pleased to support CBL and their important work,” Foundation president James Sanders said in a press release. “Much of their work aligns with our mission in support of wildlife conservation, ecology and natural resource management.”
CBL assistant professor Ryan Woodland accepted a donation in support of research on Hawksbill turtles and an internship program, and Hali Kilbourne accepted a donation for her research on coral.
"We are honored by the generosity of the JES Avanti Foundation," Woodland said in the release.
According to the release, Maryland is unique to have a public university devoted entirely to scientific discovery and education of the environment.
With locations from the Appalachian Laboratory in Frostburg to the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory in Solomons to the Horn Point Laboratory in Cambridge to the Institute of Marine and Environmental Technology in Baltimore, UMCES researchers study multiple ecosystems and provide expertise in blue crab management, studies on striped bass, menhaden and sturgeon, dredge material management, the reduction of introduced species and understanding energy sources and their impacts.