A long-festering feud between two of the three Republican candidates in Calvert’s First District commissioner race went public June 8 during a pre-primary forum at the Dunkirk firehouse.
The statement read by challenger Steve Jones, a major with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, was in reaction to reported comments by Commissioner Mike Hart (R) allegedly made in private conversations to individuals regarding Jones’ alleged role in a 2019 police investigation.
“My name has been slandered throughout this county,” said Jones, a 33-year who resides in Solomons. His comments were delivered during his opening statement of the forum, which was sponsored by the Dunkirk Area Concerned Citizens Association.
Jones then read his statement, telling his side of the events that occurred on Oct. 29, 2019, when an off-duty sheriff’s deputy struck and killed a 34-year-old Prince Frederick woman on Dares Beach Road.
The deputy, Joseph Migliaccio, was indicted on criminal charges four months later. Among the counts were charges of manslaughter by a vehicle and homicide with a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol. He resigned from the sheriff’s office after being indicted.
While the Maryland State Police administered sobriety tests to Migliaccio, the sheriff’s office’s criminal investigation bureau and crash reconstruction team conducted the investigations that led to the indictment.
During his trial back in March, a jury acquitted Migliaccio of all criminal charges but found him guilty of negligent driving and speeding. A judge ordered Migliaccio to pay a fine. Court records of the indictment have been removed from Maryland Case Search and the two traffic citations have been expunged from Migliaccio’s record.
The family of the victim, Leah Christine Clark, said days after the acquittal that they would be filing a civil suit against Migliaccio.
Jones affirmed in his statement that when the October 2019 incident occurred, “I was off duty and home and was contacted by both Sheriff [Mike] Evans and Lt. Col. Dave McDowell, who were at the scene and advised me to go to the sheriff’s office. I was advised of the death and that the deputy may have consumed alcohol. I was advised to take no action, that the state police was handling the case. I followed orders given. I arrived at the office approximately an hour after the incident occurred. While at the office the trooper in charge consulted the state’s attorney’s office and his commander. I was not privy to that conversation. The trooper in charge transported the deputy to the hospital for a blood test and they returned some time later.”
Jones stated Hart has made erroneous claims that “I was on the scene of this accident and that I gave orders. I gave no orders to anyone nor was I on the scene.”
Jones, who referred to Hart throughout his statement as “the district one commissioner,” stated Hart “told at least one county employee that I have blood on my hands from this case and that I was somehow responsible for this accident. None of these statements are true and the district one commissioner knows it.”
Jones, who called the October 2019 incident “a tragic event for the family, the community and of those involved,” stated what he did do that day was go to “the affected personnel and gave them the appropriate help they needed.”
Addressing Hart with no eye contact, Jones stated, “Commissioner, you have single handedly victimized this family yet again. And for what? Because you are afraid of losing an election.”
Hart was quick to respond, asking J.P. Sherkus, the citizens group president, if he could respond.
“That is low-class, that is no-class,” Hart said. “There’s a family out there. This is not the place for something low-class like that.”
“That’s exactly right,” said Sherkus.
“It’s the truth,” Jones said.
“OK, sure,” Hart responded.
That was the only time during the forum the issue was brought up.
The war of words between Hart and Jones escalated on candidate filing deadline day, when, at the 11th hour, Jones, who had filed to run for commissioner at-large, withdrew and re-filed as a district one candidate in the Republican primary, thus setting up the head-to-head race.
“I’m running in district one because that’s where I live,” Jones told Southern Maryland News after the April 15 filing deadline.
Jones said that the field of GOP candidates running for the two at-large seats on the board of county commissioners had become too crowded.
Besides Hart and Jones, Patrick Flaherty is running in the Republic primary in district one. Tricia Powell is the lone Democrat in that district’s race.
There are currently four Republican candidates running at-large, including incumbent Earl F. “Buddy” Hance, retired sheriff’s office lieutenant Todd Ireland and Huntingtown residents Paul Harrison and Myra Gowans.
The Democrat candidates running at-large in the commissioners’ race are Chelsea Montague and Emad Dides, both Lusby residents.
Dides and Flaherty did not attend the Dunkirk forum.