If it proves to be the will of the voters, Steve Jones, a 33-year veteran with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, is ready to trade in his badge for a spot on the board of county commissioners.
Jones, who grew up in Calvert, graduated from Northern High and resides in Solomons, has filed to run in the Republican primary for one of two at-large seats.
Jones, who is a major with the sheriff's office, told Southern Maryland News that if elected he would retire from the sheriff’s office the day he is sworn in as commissioner.
“I’ve always had an interest in local politics,” said Jones, adding that during the early part of his career as a deputy he was involved with the government employees’ association and Calvert’s Fraternal Order of Police chapter.
For the past few years Jones has served on the county planning commission and currently is the panel’s chairman. He also serves on the local liquor board.
“I felt like I could have a positive impact,” he said, adding the next commissioner board needs to ensure growth is kept at a manageable level while investing in Calvert’s youth.
“Find a way to keep young people here,” said Jones.
He declared economic development is critical to Calvert future.
“Small business is one of the things that drives Calvert County,” Jones said.
Other focus areas of Jones’ campaign include school safety, forging a relationship between students and police, addressing homelessness and directing resources to respond to the opiate crisis.
Jones said the commissioners must be vigilant regarding the membership of the newly established police accountability board, adding that “if done incorrectly, it could increase crime.”
He added there should be more police representation on the police accountability board “through the FOP.”
Jones said past boards have promised to listen to FOP leadership, but “I haven’t seen that promise kept.”
Regarding use of tax dollars, Jones said, “We need to look at each budget item, not bind them in a package” to ensure “efficiency in all departments.”
Two other Republican candidates have filed for the two at-large seats — incumbent Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance and Lusby resident Emad Dides. Incumbent Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R) announced earlier this month he would not be seeking re-election.