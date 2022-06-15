Owings resident and incumbent Del. Rachel Jones says the citizens of Calvert and Prince George’s counties residing in District 27B “need a strong advocate with the background, intelligence and passion for issues that concern us.” After serving two years in the Maryland House of Delegates, Jones told Southern Maryland News, “I believe that person is still me.”
Jones (D-Calvert, Prince George's) was appointed in January 2021 by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to fill an unexpired term after Democrat Michael A. Jackson was named as a state senator to fill the late Thomas V. Mike Miller’s seat in District 27.
Jones has two challengers in July’s Democratic Primary — Jeffrie E. Long Jr. and June Jones. There are no Republicans running in District 27B.
Jones, 37, is the mother of two sons and is currently employed on Capitol Hill as a federal government affairs specialist.
A return to Annapolis on behalf of 27B’s constituents, said Jones, would present to her “an opportunity to build on some of the policies I’ve working on.”
Jones cited one of the accomplishments was working with Republican Sen. Jack Bailey of Calvert and St. Mary’s to secure $5 million in capital funds for a new Southern Maryland campus for the Kennedy Krieger Institute.
“This will help our special needs children and adults,” said Jones, adding that currently many of those in need of Kennedy Krieger’s services have to take long bus trips to Baltimore city.
“We’ve got to identify a location,” said Jones, adding that she hopes to have the facility located in her district.
Jones also intends to continue the push to get the Southern Maryland region’s major transportation issues addressed.
The state needs to offer viable solutions that won’t cost a lot for our residents,” Jones stated.
Among the projects on the list is the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge replacement. The span crossing the Patuxent River linking Calvert and St. Mary’s has been deemed inadequate but the project’s momentum has been stalled by state transportation officials. Jones made it clear she does not support having a new bridge built by a private developer who’d make it a toll bridge.
Making sure the taxpayers’ money is properly spent “requires oversight and accountability. We are going to work with our new comptroller” and “readjust and reallocate,” to ensure fiscal responsibility, she said..
Early voting for the primary is from July 7 through 14, with primary day on July 19.