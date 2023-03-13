Patrick Allan Portzen Jr.

 CALVERT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO

A Calvert County jury on March 8 found a Lusby man guilty on four counts in connection with an incident that occurred in January 2022 at the Appeal Landfill.

Defendant Patrick Allan Portzen Jr., 40, was found guilty of firearm possession with a felony conviction, having a loaded handgun in a vehicle, handgun in a vehicle and illegal possession of ammunition.


