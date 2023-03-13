A Calvert County jury on March 8 found a Lusby man guilty on four counts in connection with an incident that occurred in January 2022 at the Appeal Landfill.
Defendant Patrick Allan Portzen Jr., 40, was found guilty of firearm possession with a felony conviction, having a loaded handgun in a vehicle, handgun in a vehicle and illegal possession of ammunition.
The jury acquitted Portzen on first- and second-degree assault charges.
The two-day jury trial was presided over by Judge Mark Chandlee.
The incident that led to Portzen’s arrest occurred Jan. 21, 2022. A report from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office stated, Portzen “became involved in a verbal argument with an employee” at the landfill.
“Portzen threatened the employee and left in a vehicle. While exiting the Appeal Convenience Center, Portzen fired two shots,” the sheriff’s office reported.
In court documents submitted by sheriff’s office Detective Joshua Buck, a man matching Portzen’s description was seen removing a printer from a bin of discarded electronics. When the landfill worker told the man he couldn’t take items from the bin, the man “became agitated at the worker,” Buck stated.
According to court papers, the would-be scavenger told the landfill worker he would “off” him.
Buck said another convenience center user who was emptying his trash “heard what sounded like two gun shots from the direction of the exit.”
A convenience center worker also told investigators he heard what sounded like gunshots, according to Buck.
The vehicle the alleged gunman was traveling in headed north on Route 2/4 and was subsequently located by police at a residence in the White Sands subdivision of Lusby.
The sheriff’s office reported that a brief barricade occurred with residents being advised to remain in their homes.
An alert prompted by the barricade was broadcast to cellphones countywide and to at least two nearby jurisdictions.
Portzen was taken into custody without incident. No injuries were reported from the incident at the landfill or the barricade. No charges were filed against a woman who drove the vehicle from which shots were fired.
“He ultimately brandished a firearm and fired two shots into the air,” a press release from the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office read. “Portzen had been previously convicted of a crime of violence and was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.”
Portzen has remained in the Calvert County Detention Center since his arrest the day of the incident.
Chandlee ordered a pre-sentence investigation. Portzen is scheduled to be sentenced May 12. According to the state's attorney's office, he is facing up to 15 years in prison.