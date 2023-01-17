National Society of Black Engineers was represented by local students at Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance at Bethel Way of the Cross Church in Huntingtown. Taylor Webster, left, and Sean Manley of Huntingtown High School along with Tori Jackson of Northern High man the organization's display booth in the church lobby.
The Rev. Dana Jones of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church was one of three local clergy members sharing reflections at Calvert County's Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance Monday at Bethel Way of the Cross Church in Huntingtown.
Calvert NAACP Chapter President Michael Kent greets attendees to Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance.
The Calvert County branch of the NAACP, along with program partners, hosted a celebration in honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday at Bethel Way of the Cross Church in Huntingtown. The nearly two-hour event marked what would have been the iconic civil rights leader’s 94th birthday.
Michael Kent, local NAACP president, noted that this Aug. 28 brings with it the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. The climatic moment of the march, which organizers had hoped would attract 100,000 participants but instead drew more than double that number, included King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
“It’s incredible how that has resonated with the American public,” said the Rev. Dana Jones of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church. Jones was the first of three members of the local clergy to offer “reflections” during Monday's observance. “The speech was really about the renewal of America. The speech is about hope.”
Observing the prelude to King’s “Dream” revelation was also worth remembering, Pastor Robert Hahn of Chesapeake Church said, adding that the civil rights leader’s references to “now” still require fulfillment.
King said on Aug. 28, 1963, “Now is the time to make real promises of democracy.” He also declared, “Now is the time to rise from the dark, desolate valley of segregation to the sunlit path of racial justice.”
“We still need to bless those who persecute us,” said Hahn, whose Huntingtown church began the End Hunger in Calvert County organization in 2008. He asked attendees to support area food pantries and schools.
Noting that King’s "Dream” speech was delivered 100 years after the Emancipation Proclamation became law, Pastor Deborah J. Chambers of Calvert County Baptist Church declared it was time for the dream to be fulfilled with a “deadline.”
Another member of the clergy, Bishop Darnell Easton of Bethel Way of the Cross Church, offered welcoming and closing remarks plus an invocation at the start of the program.
The event included musical selections, poetry readings, a performance by the Unified Praise Dancers and presentations of certificates of appreciation to Pamela Cousins, former Calvert school board member, and Rachel Jones, former state delegate.
Arthur Simpson announced that following the observance volunteers would be working on a service project at East John Youth Center in Lusby.
Program partners for the event were the 2nd Lieutenant Richard W. Collins III Foundation, Calvert County Library, Leapforward Inc. and the host Bethel Way of the Cross Church. Several organizations provided information on their programs in the church lobby following the observance.