The Calvert County branch of the NAACP, along with program partners, hosted a celebration in honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday at Bethel Way of the Cross Church in Huntingtown. The nearly two-hour event marked what would have been the iconic civil rights leader’s 94th birthday.

Michael Kent, local NAACP president, noted that this Aug. 28 brings with it the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. The climatic moment of the march, which organizers had hoped would attract 100,000 participants but instead drew more than double that number, included King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews