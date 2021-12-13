Saying his experience and ethics plus a strong desire to serve and protect his county are his motivations, Craig Kontra has filed to run for Calvert County sheriff. This will be his third try.
Earlier this year, Sheriff Mike Evans (R) announced he would not be seeking reelection in 2022. Kontra, who lives in Huntingtown, is one of four Republicans — along with Dave McDowell, Mike Wilson and Ricky Cox — who have already filed to be Calvert’s next sheriff. One Democrat, Vaughan Johnson, has also filed.
Kontra, Munhall, Pa., native, left the steel mills behind in pursuit of a law enforcement career. Along his journey he worked as a correctional officer in Charles County and as a municipal officer in North Beach and Riverdale. In 1988, he was hired by the Calvert sheriff’s office. He retired last December.
When asked why he is running again, Kontra told Southern Maryland News, “I love this county. I like helping people.”
Noting that he had worked in all of the agency’s bureaus, Kontra declared, “I have the leadership skills and core values. My administration will be guided by my ethics.”
As far as changes, Kontra said he sees a need for more deputies to be assigned to the narcotics division.
He pledged an “open door policy. Don’t be afraid to talk to me,” Kontra said.
More effective community policing is also a goal.
“We need to get out of our cars,” said Kontra. “Find out what’s going on. Go into businesses and let them know who you are.”
Kontra also said he would establish a citizens advisory committee for the sheriff’s office, advocate for more flexible hours at the agency’s target range and see that the flashing lights go back on top of the sheriff’s office’s patrol vehicles.
Of the latter, he stated, “I think it would be cost-saving and it’s a deterrent.”
Regarding the proper spending of taxpayer money, Kontra called the current ratio of deputies to supervisors “outrageous. We can’t just promote everybody. We’re top-heavy.”
Kontra added that “pay parity” should be prioritized over hiring more deputies.
Kontra’s message to the voters is, “It’s not about me. It’s about us and what we can do to make Calvert County a better place.”