A 20-by-24 foot garage along with one vehicle was declared a total loss by state fire marshals after a Monday afternoon fire in Sunderland.
The blaze remains under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office. The structure was located in the 2500 block of Dalrymple Road.
The fire marshal reported 30 firefighters battled the flames and brought it under control in 20 minutes.
According to North Beach Volunteer Fire Department public information officer John Tippett, crews from five Calvert County companies — North Beach, Huntingtown, Dunkirk, Prince Frederick and Calvert Advanced Life Support — along with personnel from Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties, were dispatched and were on the scene for approximately two hours. A neighbor had reported the fire around 1:30 p.m.
“First arriving units found a large detached garage and a work truck fully involved,” Tippett stated. “A tanker task force was requested by the incident commander. The building, contents and truck were a total loss.”
The fire marshal reported the loss estimate is $60,000. The owner of the property was identified in the fire marshal’s report as Earl Wester.
“One firefighter sustained minor burns and was transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center,” Tippett stated.
Anyone with information regarding this fire that might aid investigators is asked to call the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Southern Regional Office at 443-550-6834.
