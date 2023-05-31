JR Cosgrove

Cosgrove

 CALVERT COUNTY GOVERNMENT PHOTO

This past winter’s lack of snowfall seems to have yielded a windfall for Calvert County’s highway crews faced with getting a variety of repairs done during the year’s warmer days.

During their May 23 meeting, the Calvert County commissioners conducted a public hearing on a proposed budget transfer moving money budgeted for snow removal to maintenance contracted services. With no opposition — or support, for that matter — voiced from the public, the board voted to close the record on the issue, which will be voted on during the June 6 meeting.


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews