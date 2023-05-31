This past winter’s lack of snowfall seems to have yielded a windfall for Calvert County’s highway crews faced with getting a variety of repairs done during the year’s warmer days.
During their May 23 meeting, the Calvert County commissioners conducted a public hearing on a proposed budget transfer moving money budgeted for snow removal to maintenance contracted services. With no opposition — or support, for that matter — voiced from the public, the board voted to close the record on the issue, which will be voted on during the June 6 meeting.
In a memo to the commissioners, Mark Mister, the county government’s highway maintenance division chief, noted “no significant weather events during this season. When preparing the fiscal year 2023 operating budget, highway maintenance had budgeted to replace stockpiled salt. Due to the mild winter and insignificant snow totals, highway maintenance is requesting two budget adjustments.”
The first adjustment would transfer $400,000 for snow removal plus $366,000 budgeted for contractors to highway maintenance contracted services.
“The transfer of $766,000 to maintenance contracted services will enable highway maintenance to utilize the additional funds to [address] highway maintenance repairs requests from customers,” Mister stated.
JR Cosgrove, acting public works director, told the board there are about 200 requests for the county to address various road issue such as potholes. Cosgrove said the list of projects have been vetted and prioritized.
Commissioner Mark C. Cox Sr. (R) requested a project priority list be provided to the commissioners.
“The money is going to be used to get through the list of projects on the list that need to get work done,” said Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R).
“This is why ‘no snow’ is good,” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) said.
Budget for rental help adjusted
The commissioners unanimously, with no discussion, approved a recommendation from the community resources department to use American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated to the county by the federal government to help cover the $96,537 in rent and utility requests remaining from an emergency rental assistance program.
In a memo to the board, Jennifer Moreland, community resources director, noted county government applied for and received over $2 million from the state department of housing and community development to provide for the emergency rental assistance program. That program is scheduled to end June 30.
The money needed comes from the “other expenses” line items of both of the local American Rescue Plan and emergency rental assistance program funds.