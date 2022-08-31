While Calvert’s election board staff has yet to officially finish with the data from this past July’s primary, Gail Hatfield, the board’s administrator, reported Tuesday that work is underway for the November general.

“We’re already geared up and starting,” Hatfield said during a report she presented to the county commissioners. Acknowledging there were a few problems related to the primary, she predicted, “We’re going to have double confusion in November.”

