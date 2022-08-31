While Calvert’s election board staff has yet to officially finish with the data from this past July’s primary, Gail Hatfield, the board’s administrator, reported Tuesday that work is underway for the November general.
“We’re already geared up and starting,” Hatfield said during a report she presented to the county commissioners. Acknowledging there were a few problems related to the primary, she predicted, “We’re going to have double confusion in November.”
Some of the confusion was caused by procedures for voting at a location other than one’s designated polling place.
Hatfield said she a few other local administrators see a better solution that could be implemented during future elections.
“Our big fight is to go to vote centers,” as opposed to polling places, Hatfield said.
Currently, on Election Day individual voters must go to their designated precinct polling place. If they go to a different polling place in the county than that voter is then required to do paperwork and use a provisional ballot.
One commissioner stated even that procedure wasn’t adhered to, according to reports he received from constituents.
“Several people went to the wrong place and they weren’t allowed to use provisional,” said Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R). “They were told they had to go to their polling place.”
“That would be a ‘judge issue,’” said Hatfield, adding that vote centers would eliminate that situation.
Vote centers are utilized during early voting. Starting with this year’s primary, Calvert had three early vote centers — in Prince Frederick, Owings and Lusby.
Vote centers were also used during the 2020 election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In recapping local primary data, Hatfield reported Calvert had 4,148 early voters. Over 2,000 voted at the Prince Frederick vote center at the Community Resources building. The Owings location, a small modular located behind Fairview Library, drew well over 1,300 voters.
The early voting location at Southern Community Center in Lusby drew just under 800 voters, though.
“It’s a little low,” Hatfield conceded. “It’s a primary.”
Since the Lusby site is “in a heavily populated area,” Hatfield believes it will be busier during early voting prior to the general election.
As for general Election Day, Hatfield said there would again by 20 polling places as opposed to 23 precincts, due to such obstacles as school construction — Beach Elementary School, for one — and parking issues such as the challenges existing at the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.
“I don’t want to throw any more changes out there,” said Hatfield.
Calvert will again have four drop box locations for mail-in ballots. Utilization of that option, another result of the pandemic, appears to depend on party affiliation, with Republicans mostly voting in person during early voting or on primary Election Day. For Calvert’s Democrats, mail-ins were the favored option over in-person during early voting and primary Election Day.
Hatfield is sticking to her prediction made earlier this summer that Calvert’s modest 30% turnout for the primary is likely to double for the November general election.
She reminded voters that the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 18, early voting will take place between Oct. 27 to Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day and requests to obtain a mail-in ballot must be mailed in by Nov. 1.