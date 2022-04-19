The April 15 candidate filing deadline in Calvert yielded a surprise last-minute switch in the county commissioners’ race.
Republican Steve Jones, who had filed earlier to run in the at-large race, opted at the 11th hour to withdraw from that category and refile in the 1st District.
“I am running in district one because that is where I live,” Jones, a Solomons resident, told Southern Maryland News. The sheriff’s office major, who is also chairman of the county planning commission and local liquor board member, also explained that the at-large race for two seats had gotten extremely crowded and with so many candidates Jones felt the vote could get “watered down” with no clear mandate for any Republican candidate.
Jones also stated that the recent controversy with the Prince Frederick Wastewater Treatment Plant and its dwindling capacity to accommodate future residential and commercial growth also changed his mind about where to run. One of the options proposed is to run a pipeline from Prince Frederick to Solomons, where the public sewer system has adequate capacity with options to expand.
“I live the closest of any candidate to the Solomons treatment plant,” said Jones. “When I found out about the Prince Frederick plant I was really ticked off. Why are we finding out about this now?”
The current board of commissioners is considering a moratorium on development within the Prince Frederick Town Center until a solution to the sewer issue is resolved.
Other last-minute alterations to Calvert’s ballot included two party affiliation switches, as District 27 senate candidate Rou Etienne and commissioner at-large hopeful Emad Emile Dides left the GOP and filed for those offices as Democrats.
Local Democrats are without six candidates for five offices in Calvert — a state senate candidate in District 29, delegate candidates in districts 27C and 29C, a second election district commissioner candidate, a treasurer candidate and two slots on the orphans’ court bench.
Republicans have one orphans court judge ballot slot open along with clerk of the circuit court and the District 27B delegate seat.
Calvert County’s filed candidates
U.S. Congress
Representative District 5
Steny Hoyer
Keith Washington
Mckayla Wilkes
Elaine Belson (withdrawn)
Republicans
DuVal Cubero
Vanessa Marie Hoffman
Michael S. Leon
Chris Palombi
Patrick Lucky Stevens
Tannis Villanova
State Senate
District 27
Democrat
Michael A. Jackson
Rou Etienne
Republican
Al Larsen
Kenneth B. Lee
Jesse Peed
District 29
Republican
Jack Bailey
District 27B
Democrats
Rachel Jones
June Jones
Jeffrie E. Long Jr.
Jacqui Steele-McCall
District 27C
Republicans
Mark N. Fisher
Theresa Kuhns
Kevin D. Merillat
District 29C
Timothy E. Gowen
Todd B. Morgan
County commissioner
At-large (two seats)
Republicans
Earl “Buddy” Hance
Myra Gowans
Paul Harrison
Todd Ireland
Democrats
Emad Emile Dides
Chelsea Anne Montague
District 1
Republicans
Mike Hart
Patrick E. Flaherty
Steve Jones
Democrat
Tricia Powell
District 2
Republicans
Chris J. Gadway
Mark C. Cox Sr.
Democrat
Antoine White (withdrawn)
District 3
Republicans
Kelly D. McConkey
Catherine Grasso
Evan R. Turzanski
Democrat
Darrell Roberts
Treasurer
Republicans
Nova Tracy-Soper
Beth Chaaya
State’s Attorney
Republican
Bob Harvey
Democrat
Rick Piereck
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Democrat
Kathy P. Smith
Register of Wills
Democrat
Margaret H. Phipps
Republican
Mark S. Lynch
Judge of the Orphans’ Court (three seats)
Republicans
Leslie M. Downs
Ted LeBlanc
Democrat
Thomas M. Pelagatti
Sheriff
Republicans
Ricky Cox
Craig W. Kontra
Dave McDowell
Mike Wilson
Democrat
Vaughn “Jay” Johnson
Board of Education
At large (two seats)
Non partisan
Scott M. Devine
Scott Fowler
Lisa Grenis
Christina “Tina” Hall
Camille T. Khaleesi
Joseph L. Marchio
Tracy H. McGuire
Jana Post
Damien Lee Villanova