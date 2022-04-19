Election

The April 15 candidate filing deadline in Calvert yielded a surprise last-minute switch in the county commissioners’ race.

Republican Steve Jones, who had filed earlier to run in the at-large race, opted at the 11th hour to withdraw from that category and refile in the 1st District.

“I am running in district one because that is where I live,” Jones, a Solomons resident, told Southern Maryland News. The sheriff’s office major, who is also chairman of the county planning commission and local liquor board member, also explained that the at-large race for two seats had gotten extremely crowded and with so many candidates Jones felt the vote could get “watered down” with no clear mandate for any Republican candidate.

Jones also stated that the recent controversy with the Prince Frederick Wastewater Treatment Plant and its dwindling capacity to accommodate future residential and commercial growth also changed his mind about where to run. One of the options proposed is to run a pipeline from Prince Frederick to Solomons, where the public sewer system has adequate capacity with options to expand.

“I live the closest of any candidate to the Solomons treatment plant,” said Jones. “When I found out about the Prince Frederick plant I was really ticked off. Why are we finding out about this now?”

The current board of commissioners is considering a moratorium on development within the Prince Frederick Town Center until a solution to the sewer issue is resolved.

Other last-minute alterations to Calvert’s ballot included two party affiliation switches, as District 27 senate candidate Rou Etienne and commissioner at-large hopeful Emad Emile Dides left the GOP and filed for those offices as Democrats.

Local Democrats are without six candidates for five offices in Calvert — a state senate candidate in District 29, delegate candidates in districts 27C and 29C, a second election district commissioner candidate, a treasurer candidate and two slots on the orphans’ court bench.

Republicans have one orphans court judge ballot slot open along with clerk of the circuit court and the District 27B delegate seat.

Calvert County’s filed candidates

U.S. Congress

Representative District 5

Steny Hoyer

Keith Washington

Mckayla Wilkes

Elaine Belson (withdrawn)

Republicans

DuVal Cubero

Vanessa Marie Hoffman

Michael S. Leon

Chris Palombi

Patrick Lucky Stevens

Tannis Villanova

State Senate

District 27

Democrat

Michael A. Jackson

Rou Etienne

Republican

Al Larsen

Kenneth B. Lee

Jesse Peed

District 29

Republican

Jack Bailey

District 27B

Democrats

Rachel Jones

June Jones

Jeffrie E. Long Jr.

Jacqui Steele-McCall

District 27C

Republicans

Mark N. Fisher

Theresa Kuhns

Kevin D. Merillat

District 29C

Timothy E. Gowen

Todd B. Morgan

County commissioner

At-large (two seats)

Republicans

Earl “Buddy” Hance

Myra Gowans

Paul Harrison

Todd Ireland

Democrats

Emad Emile Dides

Chelsea Anne Montague

District 1

Republicans

Mike Hart

Patrick E. Flaherty

Steve Jones

Democrat

Tricia Powell

District 2

Republicans

Chris J. Gadway

Mark C. Cox Sr.

Democrat

Antoine White (withdrawn)

District 3

Republicans

Kelly D. McConkey

Catherine Grasso

Evan R. Turzanski

Democrat

Darrell Roberts

Treasurer

Republicans

Nova Tracy-Soper

Beth Chaaya

State’s Attorney

Republican

Bob Harvey

Democrat

Rick Piereck

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Democrat

Kathy P. Smith

Register of Wills

Democrat

Margaret H. Phipps

Republican

Mark S. Lynch

Judge of the Orphans’ Court (three seats)

Republicans

Leslie M. Downs

Ted LeBlanc

Democrat

Thomas M. Pelagatti

Sheriff

Republicans

Ricky Cox

Craig W. Kontra

Dave McDowell

Mike Wilson

Democrat

Vaughn “Jay” Johnson

Board of Education

At large (two seats)

Non partisan

Scott M. Devine

Scott Fowler

Lisa Grenis

Christina “Tina” Hall

Camille T. Khaleesi

Joseph L. Marchio

Tracy H. McGuire

Jana Post

Damien Lee Villanova

