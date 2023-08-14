The start of a new school year in Calvert County is just days away and maintenance projects completed during the previous fiscal year were part of a review presented Aug. 10 to the board of education.
Additionally, Gregory Gott, school facilities director, listed goals his department has for fiscal 2024 and also presented some trends that are prompting concerns going forward.
Calvert’s current fiscal budget, which has been in effect for just over a month, identifies nearly $20 million budgeted for “operation of plant,” which includes pay for maintenance workers.
According to the department’s 42-page document on the fiscal 2024 facilities plan, “Calvert County Public Schools has a vision for the maintenance and operations of all school facilities. This vision for the maintenance of buildings, grounds and equipment is designed to provide for the optimum safety and comfort of the occupants. Equally important, this plan is also designed to guarantee the maximum efficiency and life expectancy of each building and its equipment. It should minimize the need for major repairs or replacements and reduce the likelihood of any negative impact on instruction.”
One of the major highlights of the last school year is the renovation work at the school system’s four high school stadium fields. Gott said all four fields were re-crowned and new irrigation systems were installed. Patuxent High had a new drainage system installed.
Other athletic-related developments, facilities-wise, included the creation of an athletic facilities advisory committee and the total renovation of the Huntingtown High gymnasium floors.
Board member Antoine White inquired about the lifespan for the renovated fields.
Gott said if the fields are well-maintained, “maybe 25 years before re-crowning is needed.”
Other completed maintenance from the last school year included removal of two in-ground storage tanks — at the Brooks Administration Building and Beach Elementary School — and flooring replacements a Plum Point Elementary and Patuxent Appeal Campus.
Gott also reported his staff “repurposed kitchen equipment” from the old Beach Elementary for a new classroom at the Career and Technology Academy.
Of the five goals Gott cited for the new school year, plans for the creation of a list of procedures for school fundraisers drew a few requests for explanations during the presentation.
“What would those procedures look like?” student board member Jordan Hayes asked.
Gott explained individual schools have their own policies regarding fundraisers held at schools and it is the hope of his department to establish a committee to draft procedures that would apply to all schools.
Inez Claggett, school board president, asked how such a policy would “tie in” with school maintenance.
Gott said “there are associated costs” when his staff has to reopen a school on a Saturday for a fundraiser and school utilities as water and electric have to be turned back on for the convenience of attendees.
“Certain fundraisers could be quite expensive,” he said.
The “facts and concerns” Gott shared with the board include additional mechanical equipment to maintain without additional staff plus the dwindling number of qualified service contractors for that equipment.
Board member Lisa Grenis asked about possibly “leveraging” career and technology students to develop a larger maintenance staff.
Gott said there have been discussion about an apprenticeship program at the center.
He indicated there are concerns about the timely replacements needed to keep schools at a desirable operation level.
“As schools age, the ability to find replacement parts continue to shrink,” Gott said.
Gott’s report was presented for informational purposes with no board action required.