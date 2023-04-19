Three days after it wrapped up, members of the Calvert County delegation to Annapolis were ready to offer their perspectives last week to the local chamber of commerce.
The three lawmakers attending the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Wrap-up Breakfast at Hilton Garden Inn Solomons on April 13 were all Republicans.
While the minority party members are not likely to tout any prominent legislation, especially if it didn’t receive unanimous support, some of the speakers displayed positive perspectives.
“We have to remember how to bring things home,” said Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert), who noted the bipartisan work that led to the pending purchase by Anne Arundel County of the Lothian Grain Elevator from Perdue.
The transaction is seen as a win for agriculture in Southern Maryland and is envisioned as a facility that will provide additional support services.
Bailey also mentioned the successful shepherding of local legislation to increase Calvert’s Length of Service Award Program. The measure sent to Gov. Wes Moore (D) provides an increase in the benefit amount that a qualified volunteer fire, rescue or emergency medical service person is eligible to receive that is equal to the percentage of the cost-of-living increase authorized for county employees.
According to the legislative services department’s synopsis, “The bill also increases the death benefit that Calvert County must grant to any qualified volunteer who dies in the line of duty from $6,000 to $10,000 as specified, increases the maximum additional benefit from $6,000 to $10,000 for a qualified volunteer who dies and has completed 25 years of certified service and increases the maximum burial benefit from $240 to $336 for each year of certified service that a volunteer who receives specified benefits is entitled to upon death.”
Among the local bills that didn’t make it through the session was Calvert’s request for authority to enact a “local preference” when awarding contracts up for bid.
“The speaker didn’t want it,” said Del. Todd Morgan (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert), laying the blame on the will of House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County).
“We’ll just have to keep the pressure on,” Morgan added.
During his report at Tuesday’s board meeting, Calvert Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) expressed disappointment about the failure to pass the bill for a second straight year.
“We thought we had covered the obstacle we had last year but this year we found another one,” said Hance, adding that local leaders want the authority “to help our local businesses.”
If passed, it would have allowed commissioners to accept bids for county construction project that were not the lowest if the bid came from a local business.
Of the proposal to allow Sunday hunting on private properties in Maryland, Bailey quipped, “It got shot down.”
Maryland remains one of 11 states that hasn’t fully lifted the ban on Sunday hunting. Bailey said the equestrian lobby doomed the legislation, claiming it posed a hazard to horseback riders.
“I didn’t go to Annapolis to see how much I could bring home,” said Del. Mark Fisher (R-Calvert), who mocked some of the measures other lawmakers have proposed to “control every aspect of people’s lives.”
As an example, Fisher cited legislation proposed by Del. Joe Vogel (D-Montgomery), which will allow for the imposition of a home amenity rental sales and use tax. The measure takes effect in July 2024. Fisher says if you want to rent your home pool, a burn pit or basketball court to someone else you will need to charge a 6% sales tax. According to the bill’s synopsis, the renter must pay the sales tax to the local taxing authority.
“You have to have a sense of humor in Annapolis,” said Fisher.
“Annapolis works very slowly,” Bailey added.
Both Bailey and Morgan expressed frustration regarding the delegation’s efforts to get state officials to boost the priority for replacing the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge.
Bailey noted the project is rated 98th out of 100 by state transportation officials, adding that he and other lawmakers in the previous delegation spent “four years of running into a brick wall” trying to get federal funds to replace the span linking Calvert and St. Mary’s counties over the Patuxent River.
Morgan noted that the bridge has a higher volume of traffic than the Nice/Middleton Bridge over the Potomac River, which appears to benefit King George County, Va., more than it does Charles County.
Morgan asked for a show of hands from the chamber members in attendance if they would be in support of a proposal to rebuild the Thomas Johnson span as a toll bridge. Almost no hands went up.
Fisher warned attendees that predictions that last month’s global banking crisis, which resulted in the closure of three banks, are going to get much worse are real.
“Support your community bank,” said Fisher, adding, “I do think we have a small business crisis here in Southern Maryland, because we don’t have a lot of small businesses.”
Fisher said of the General Assembly’s majority party, in their view the small business community is “a paycheck for the state.”
He urged the local chamber members who run small businesses to work with the lawmakers.
