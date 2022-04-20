Two members of the Calvert County delegation to Annapolis provided members of the local chamber of commerce with a recap of the recently completed Maryland General Assembly session.
One of the representatives, Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s), called the 90 days of legislating “a great opportunity to work with our governor,” adding that the presence of a “huge surplus” gave lawmakers some flexibility in crafting a budget.
Jackson, who expressed elation that he again found himself back on a budget committee during the 2022 session, said he had “high hopes moving forward” with pricey initiatives such as the Blueprint for Maryland's Future, which is supposed to establish the state as a world leader in public education.
The other state lawmaker in the meeting room of Hilton Garden Inn Solomons, Del. Rachel Jones (D-Calvert, Prince George’s), noted the legalization of recreational cannabis is now an issue to be decided by voters in a referendum on November's ballot. However, the next legislature will have plenty of followup decisions to make assuming the measure is approved by the citizens.
“How to tax it, how to sell it,” said Jones, adding that some legal aspects of decriminalizing marijuana will also need to be worked out. Jones added that businesses, working with the legislature, will need to determine workplace policies related to legalized marijuana.
“We do believe the referendum will pass,” said Jones.
A question from the Calvert chamber’s legislative committee asked if there were any plan to thwart the recent spate of suicides on the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge.
“We met extensively about the bridge,” said Jones, who added that Maryland Department of Transportation officials told delegation members “the cost would be about $70 million” for fencing on the bridge.
“Added fencing doesn’t seem cost effective,” said Jones, explaining that such enhancement still wouldn’t stop someone from jumping off the span.
Jackson said it was crucial that local and state officials “take a holistic approach” and also “address the mental health issues” that are prompting individuals to jump off the bridge.
Mark Frisco, the chamber’s board president, was not at the meeting but a statement he forwarded to members who were in attendance was read to the legislators.
Frisco requested that, going forward, delegation members keep chamber officials in the loop on any business-related measures that are subject to hearings so that locals can present testimony.