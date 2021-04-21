The 2021 Maryland General Assembly session from the Calvert County delegation’s perspective was one that was missing the normal one-on-one communication with constituents. For the second session in a row, fears about the coronavirus limited much of the discussion to virtual hearings.
“It was painful not being able to have our constituents with us,” said Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) during the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce’s April 14 legislative wrap-up. “We have to work diligently to get back to normal.”
Bailey said during floor sessions the lawmakers were confined to “hamster cages,” in reference to the glass partitions that surrounded desks.
The annual chamber event was, like the session’s committee hearings, a virtual meeting with all members of the county delegation participating.
As one might expect for a gathering of business people, the subject of new taxes topped the discourse. At the top of the list were two vetoed bills from last year that became laws via overrides early in the 2021 session — a 6% sales tax on digital downloads and the Kirwan Commission’s recommended education reform package. The latter is designed to, among other things, increase public school teachers’ pay and aid struggling schools.
Del. Mark N. Fisher (R-Calvert) called the Kirwan measure “the largest tax increase in the state’s history. We simply can’t afford it. It’s unsustainable.” The three-term delegate noted that many of Maryland’s public schools are not fully open due to the fears of COVID-19, resulting in students transferring to private schools that have remained open through much of the pandemic.
“The money should follow the students,” Fisher said. “Every child is so different.”
Bailey concurred, saying of Kirwan, “It taxes everyone of us and has no accountability as far as what goes on in the classroom.”
Bills relating to landlord/tenant issues drew criticism and praise from delegation members. Del. Gerald W. “Jerry” Clark (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) lamented that the measures were “focused on tenants and not the landlords. It needed to be a two-way street.”
A landlord-tenant bill that passed was, according to Del. Rachel Jones (D-Calvert, Prince George’s), a positive step since it would “help low-income tenants [with] legal representation.”
Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s) pointed out that while some passed measures do spell out “qualifiers for tenants to receive certain benefits,” the bills “have sunsets on them.”
The meeting also included a discussion on the controversial police reform package that passed during the 90-day session. As could be predicted, the take was along party lines.
“I support law enforcement,” Jones said. “I do believe police reform is necessary.”
Jones, who was appointed to the House of Delegates by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in the early part of the session, said the measures will “increase transparency.” One change will be the implementation of local citizen review boards to weigh in on complaints against police officers.
Clark stated he didn’t support any of the police reform bills. “It’s a very technical issue,” he said. “If we don’t have law and order we don’t have anything.”
“Police reform began in 2016,” said Jackson. “Accountability starts at the top. We cannot stop with the officer.”
“I believe in open and transparent policing,” said Bailey. “This [police reform bill package] was simply a soundbite for social media.”
Both Jackson and Bailey, the state legislature’s only career law enforcement officers, told participants that the passed police reform bills won’t take effect until after they are refined during the 2022 session.
Clark revealed that during discussions about proposed environmental legislation he tried to get the bills’ sponsors to recognize nuclear energy as being the state’s “No. 1 clean fuel. We were rebuffed at every turn.” Noting that Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant in Lusby has helped reduced greenhouse gases in Maryland, Clark called the shunning of the facility by environmentalists “very disturbing to me.”
The delegate also revealed that there was a glimmer of hope in one of his committees that the languishing Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge replacement project might have been in the mix to receive some special bond support, but was told by a lawmaker from a larger jurisdiction that he (Clark) could forget about it. As it turns out, no special bond funding went to Maryland transportation projects.
Clark’s revelation prompted moderator Mark Frisco to remind the delegation that any discussions during the General Assembly sessions regarding local transportation are something chamber members want to know about for lobbying purposes.
Fisher told the chamber participants that there is a “disconnect” between the local chamber of commerce and the state organization, which he declared advocates “for big business and cronyism. Your state chamber is not doing your bidding.”