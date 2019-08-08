“You all bought yourself a lawsuit today,” long-time Huntingtown resident and commercial real estate broker Myra Gowans said to the Board of Commissioners shortly after they adopted the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan Update for 2040 on Tuesday.
Gowans said Commissioners’ Vice President Kelly McConkey’s (R) failure to recuse himself is the reason why.
Gowans told the Recorder that attorneys representing the citizens will file a suit and will request an injunction to stop the plan from going forward.
She said a Go Fund Me account to raise funds for counsel will be started once BOCC’s lawyers are known.
“You allowed Mr. McConkey … to vote for himself, basically,” Gowan said to the board, referring to land McConkey owns that will now be incorporated into Huntingtown Town Center, which may increase its market value.
“It was in the original planning commission’s plan before I was elected,” McConkey said in an interview with the Recorder after the board meeting, referring to the expansion of Huntingtown Town Center across Route 4 and down to its intersection with Cox Road.
McConkey said the planning commission held an emergency meeting when three other planning members were not there to vote and if all members were present, the Route 4 expansion would have stayed in effect.
Instead, the planning members opted to only expand the town center to Huntingtown High School.
“I think it was intentionally done towards me before I was even elected,” McConkey said.
McConkey said he bought the two properties eight years ago before he ran for commissioner.
The Recorder previously reported that McConkey filed for candidacy in the commissioners’ race in March 2010.
“It just makes sense,” he said, “It doesn’t matter if it is me or anybody. I would have approved that. It doesn’t change the value. There’s no proof anywhere that it changes the value. It doesn’t change the tax assessment.”
In response to rumors that he plans to sell the newly minted town center land to Royal Farms or a FaStop, McConkey says “the property is not for sale. Never has been. There’s rumors of Royal Farms. I haven’t talked to anybody.”
McConkey did say “it’s not all rural” referring to the designation of his two properties, noting one is “commercial” and the other may be “rural community” referring to tax assessments, and that his nursery was grandfathered in as commercial before they adopted into the town center masterplan.
A search of the state’s department of assessment and taxation real property data reveals that one of his properties is designated as residential and commercial for tax assessment purposes.
However, in reconciling the county’s GIS map 345 (http://calvertgis.co.cal.md.us/toposeries/calvert_topo_page_345.pdf) and zoning map 18 (http://calvertgis.co.cal.md.us/zoningmaps/Map18.pdf) for Huntingtown, McConkey’s property at 22 Cox Road (the nursery) was zoned “rural community district” and his property at 28 Cox Road (the former Lomax TV) was designated as “rural commercial” before the plan’s adoption.
The Calvert County Ethics Code defines recusal as a “the process by which a person is disqualified, or disqualifies him or herself from a matter because of a conflict of interest or an appearance of a conflict.”
Earlier in the board meeting, Commissioners’ President Thomas “Tim” Hutchins (R) summarized the Sept. 15, 2015 Advisory Opinion on Recusal The Calvert County Ethics Commission (https://www.co.cal.md.us/DocumentCenter/View/9558/Advisory-Opinion-on-Recusal?bidId=).
Hutchins referenced only two points from the opinion: 1) a formal written recusal is not required and 2) an individual should place his or her recusal and the reason for the recusal on the record prior to any discussion of the matter.
The 4-year-old opinion also gives historical background on the standard rule that dates back to 1789, that “where the private interests of a member are concerned in a bill or question, he is to withdraw. And where such an interest has appeared, his voice [is] disallowed, even after a division.”
“The advisory opinion was issued to offer specific steps to take when a person needs to recuse him/herself. The recusal process is not always fully understood by readers of the ethics code,” Chairman Jennifer Mazur wrote in an email to the Recorder.
Mazur said no new advisory opinion was issued to BOCC because they did not request one. However, the 2015 advisory was offered up because the ethics board had received inquiries and complaints regarding voting procedures for the comprehensive plan. She said they had not conducted any investigation of the complaints.
As to whether the actions of McConkey during the comprehensive plan process are in accordance with the advisory and more importantly, ethics rules is for the ethics board to decide using the ethics code as their guide. However, the commission will not take action on their own.
“We are not a watchdog group, so the ethics commission will not initiate an investigation until a citizen of the county submits a complaint to us,” Mazur explained.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Gowan also said during the adoption of the comprehensive plan, staff and the commissioners said the word “vision” 48 times.
“It is the vision of the local small town ‘Cul-vert’ County builders and developers,” Gowans said. “I worked with these men. I represented these men, and I know what their agenda is.”
Gowan said that zoning will be changed to reflect the vision of the adopted plan and that “this is not the vision of the taxpaying citizens.”
Gowan also spoke of great participation from the citizens during the 3-year process and that more than 1,100 letters were given to the prior board alone expressing concerns about the proposed plan. She said the commissioners work for the citizens and that the citizens should come first.
“We trusted you with that power, and you have defied the citizens and what they have asked you to do,” Gowan said. “You have completely eliminated the citizens having any voice in this matter.”
Gowans also accused the BOCC of stacking the planning commission. She later told the Recorder that she was referring to the re-appointment of planning member Maria Buehler earlier Tuesday, despite the written reprimand she received from the ethics commission for conflict of interest.
Gowan did say that she believed new appointee Michael Wolfersberger brings civil engineering to the commission.
“Let’s give the guy a chance,” she said.
