The 2022 election year will include decisions by town residents of North Beach on its leadership for the next four years.
Monday, Aug. 29, was the deadline for candidates for mayor and the six town council seats.
One councilwoman, Elizabeth N. Lawton, has decided to seek the mayor’s post. Lawton will be challenging incumbent Mayor Mike Benton, who is seeking a second four-year term.
The local realtor won the town’s top municipal job in 2018. He had previously served terms on the council.
Lawton, a former naval officer with experience in the fields of defense contracting and business ownership, was one of six candidates who ran unopposed in the 2018 council election.
According to Stacy Milor, town clerk, the seven candidates for council seats include five incumbents. Two of the sitting members — Lauren V. Kapler and Ken Wilcox — were appointed to fill unexpired terms.
Kapler, an attorney and environmental professional, was appointed by the council to fill the vacancy created when longtime council member Gwen Schiada resigned.
Wilcox, who had previously served on the council, was appointed to fill the vacancy created after the sudden death of Jane Hagen.
The other three incumbents are Mickey Hummel, Gregg Dotson and Paul Troncone.
Milor said the two first-time candidates who have filed are Mary Healey and Turkessa Thompson.
The town’s board of elections was scheduled to meet late Wednesday afternoon to do the final vetting of all filed candidates, according to Milor.
The town election will be held Nov. 8, which is also the gubernatorial general election for the state, at town hall.
According to the Town of North Beach website, “Candidates must have lived within the incorporated town limits for six months prior to the election.” Council members and the mayor spot are all nonpartisan seats.
