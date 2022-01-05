A nine-member panel will be working to craft a plan before April that could create changes to the parameters of Calvert County’s three election districts. The districts are used in the elections of commissioners and school board members, as both panels include a representative from each district.
A hybrid public meeting on the process of perhaps tweaking the lines — largely with the aim of creating a population balance in the three districts — was held on Dec. 20. A second meeting is planned for Friday, Jan. 7, beginning at 3 p.m. Subsequent meetings could be held on Friday afternoons into early February.
According to John Norris, the county attorney and moderator of the meeting, the 2020 Census has provided the population numbers.
“Whatever changes you make is going to have a domino effect,” said Gail Hatfield, Calvert’s election administrator.
With a primary election looming in June, Hatfield indicated any alterations could require changes in voting precincts, which would be a challenge in terms of locations and public outreach.
Of any proposed election district line changes, Hatfield said, “I would want it before the end of March.”
Currently, Calvert’s election process does not mandate “single member districts,” as all voters elect all commissioners. However, that could change during the 2022 legislative session, which begins next week.
A measure proposed by Del. Brian Crosby (D-St.Mary’s) included a switch to single member districts when it was introduced during last year’s session. The bill failed to pass but Norris said it is likely to come back during this year’s Annapolis session. The attorney added that if it passed, the bill may not be in time to affect the June primary.
Currently, the three election districts remain in a configuration that was initially approved in 2001. The first district — everything south of St. Leonard — is the least-populated with just over 28,600 residents. The second district — which includes areas of Owings, Huntingtown, Prince Frederick, Port Republic and a portion of St. Leonard — has the largest population at over 32,400. The third district includes Dunkirk, the Twin Beaches and portions of Owings and Huntingtown.
Hatfield said geographical components like roads, waterways and ravines are needed to create a “census block.”
One area of the second district that could be shifted to the first district, according to Hatfield, is a block of 1,350 voters living in the Planters Wharf Road area. What makes it problematic, said Hatfield, is that it would overcrowd the voting precinct at Mutual Elementary School.
“That’s a big, major change,” Hatfield said, adding the nearby St. Leonard firehouse and St. Leonard Elementary are already being used as voting precinct sites.
Former county commissioner and deputy county administrator Wilson Parran, who was voted in as the redistricting committee chairman at the start of the meeting, said the panel will take the Planters Wharf Road and other potential parameter changes into consideration. Parran noted that the districts’ population differences, while not proportional, were still within the 10% legal requirement.
A Zoom caller who identified herself as Tammie Owens asked if the election district map changes would “benefit any one party” and why was the process even being done.
“I don’t see where it would benefit one party over another,” said Parran, who added Calvert has no minority population pockets. “We are required to take a look at it every 10 years. It’s a public process to ensure we are all on board to give you the best voting experience possible.”